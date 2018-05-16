Valedictorian Anna Staud Michelle Donaghey

Saint Joseph High School: South Bend

Granger resident Anna Staud plans to attend the University of Notre Dame, majoring in economics, possibly with a double major in English or history. “While I’m still open to different careers, I could see myself pursuing a graduate degree and teaching in some form. At Notre Dame, I also want to get involved in research and data analysis for the Lab for Economic Opportunity,” she said.

Anna took part in drama as a student, one of her top school interests – along with art and music. She was a member of Drama Club for four years participating in all of the musical productions and transferring those talents to Christ the King Parish’s liturgical choir and as a cantor.

In soccer, she played for four years with three years on varsity during which time her team advanced to the 2A State Finals her senior season and she was named Academic All-State.

She was part of a Euro Challenge team that won the Midwest competition and qualified for nationals in New York; during her junior and senior years, she was a member of the Fed Challenge team that placed second at the Midwest Regionals her junior year and first the next. She participated in Econ Challenge, sponsored by the Council for Economic Education, when the team placed second at regionals, and acted as a witness on the Mock Trial team.

In addition, she was a class representative for Student Council for three years, and a member of Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society. She was named an AP Scholar with Distinction.

“I have been truly blessed with remarkable teachers and inspiring friends at Saint Joe that all challenge me, not just academically, but also spiritually. What I love about Catholic education is that many of the traditions at school are centered on the faith. Yes, we pray before each class and there is a crucifix in every room. But it goes beyond that as well. We have prayers we say in the team huddle before soccer games, and before every performance, the entire cast holds hands in prayer before shouting, ‘Break a leg!’ At Mass, the entire student body sings ‘We Are Called,’ and the choir holds hands during the Our Father,” said Anna. “It is in these moments I am reminded of how truly blessed I am to be a part of such a loving and faithful community.”

* * *