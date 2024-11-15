USCCB President Calls for Prayer, Unity Following Election Cindy Wooden Catholic News Service

(OSV News) – The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling for prayer and unity following the nation’s general election that saw President Donald Trump defeat Democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris to win another term as president.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 6, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, who is president of the USCCB, said, “I congratulate President-elect Trump, as well as the national, state, and local officials who campaigned to represent the people. Now, we move from campaigning to governing.”

The archbishop said that Americans are “fortunate to live in a democracy,” and that “we rejoice in our ability to transition peacefully from one government to the next.”

He stressed that “the Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference.”

Archbishop Broglio added: “No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged, and we bishops look forward to working with the people’s elected representatives to advance the common good of all. As Christians, and as Americans, we have the duty to treat each other with charity, respect, and civility, even if we may disagree on how to carry out matters of public policy.”

The archbishop continued, saying, “As a nation blessed with many gifts, we must also be concerned for those outside our borders and eager to offer assistance to all.”

Archbishop Broglio invited people to “pray for President-elect Trump, as well as all leaders in public life, that they may rise to meet the responsibilities entrusted to them as they serve our country and those whom they represent.”

He concluded by stating, “Let us ask for the intercession of our Blessed Mother, the patroness of our nation, that she guide to uphold the common good of all and promote the dignity of the human person, especially the most vulnerable among us, including the unborn, the poor, the stranger, the elderly and infirm, and migrants.”

Following President-elect Trump’s victory, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said his prayer for Trump is that God would grant him wisdom, “because that is the main virtue of those who govern according to the Bible.”

Asked about Trump’s victory on Tuesday, November 5, and looking toward his second term as president, Cardinal Parolin said, “I think he has to work above all to be president of the whole country and therefore overcome the polarization that has occurred and is very evident.”

The cardinal said he is not worried that U.S.-Vatican relations will suffer under Trump’s leadership. “We maintained relations with the president during his previous term and will continue to do so.”

Cindy Wooden of Catholic News Service contributed to this report.

