University of Saint Francis Announces Leadership Transition Todays Catholic

The University of Saint Francis has announced a significant leadership transition, with Dr. Lance Richey stepping down as president on June 30 and Sister Maria Gemma Salyer of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration ascending to the role effective July 1.

The change, announced on Friday, May 8, marks a meaningful return to the university’s roots. Richey, who has served as president since May of 2023, became the first layperson to lead the institution. With Sister Maria Gemma’s appointment by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration — the university’s founding sponsor — Saint Francis returns to its traditional model of having one of the congregation’s own sisters at the helm.

Sister Margaret Mary Mitchel, OSF, provincial superior of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, expressed deep appreciation for Richey’s service.

“We express our sincere gratitude to Dr. Richey for his faithfulness and dedicated service to Saint Francis,” she said in a statement released by the university. In recognition of his contributions, Richey has been awarded the title of President Emeritus as he transitions out of the role.

During his three years leading the university, Richey shepherded Saint Francis through a period of considerable growth and renewal. Under his guidance, the university introduced a new mission statement reinforcing its Christ-centered identity, expanded to three new Indiana locations, improved enrollment and student success, achieved record fundraising and strengthened its Catholic identity. The university also acquired the Leffler Academy and launched new workforce development programming.

Board of Trustees Chair Richard Poinsatte praised Richey’s impact.

“President Richey has led with wisdom, generosity and a profound dedication to our mission,” he said. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership and the enduring impact of his service as the university has navigated much change and successfully set a new strategic direction.”

Speaking to faculty and staff at a campus town hall, Richey reflected on the privilege of serving the university and expressed gratitude to those who supported him along the way — including his wife, Carol. He closed with words befitting the institution’s Franciscan spirit, echoing the university’s patron saint: “At the end of his ministry, our patron, St. Francis, said, ‘I have done what is mine to do; may Christ teach you what is yours.’ That is my wish today for you all.”

Richey plans to take a one-year sabbatical before returning to Saint Francis in the fall of 2027 as a professor of theology.

“At heart, I am a scholar and teacher, and there are still books to be written, students to be taught and new intellectual adventures to be lived,” he said.

Sister Maria Gemma brings extensive experience in Catholic higher education and student life to the presidency. Most recently serving as executive vice president — a role she assumed in January — she previously served as vice president for Catholic culture and student life and dean of students, and as the university’s Title IX coordinator. She also previously served on the Saint Francis Board of Trustees before joining the campus full time in 2023.

Her academic credentials include a doctorate in educational administration from Indiana State University, a master’s degree in philosophy from Franciscan University of Steubenville and a bachelor’s degree in theology from Ohio Dominican University. Prior to her work at Saint Francis, she served in campus ministry at the University of Notre Dame, as assistant director of vocations for the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration and as an educator and campus minister at Lafayette Central Catholic High School.

Sister Maria Gemma welcomed the appointment with characteristic humility.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the University of Saint Francis,” she said. “I look forward to walking alongside students, faculty, staff and alumni as together we advance our shared mission to provide an encounter with the heart and mind of Jesus Christ.”

The university community will celebrate Sister Maria Gemma’s inauguration on September 3.

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