Unity, Joy Come from Knights’ Charity Softball Game Clare Hildebrandt

The Knights of Columbus from two Fort Wayne parishes stepped up to the plate recently to help multiple charities.

On Saturday, August 3, Knights from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and Queen of Angels played a charity softball game at the diamond at Queen of Angels. The Knights also prepared various activities for children, including face-painting, bounce houses, and balloon animals. With the Knights serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, and cold sodas, families were able to enjoy typical stadium snacks.

Instead of cheering for their favorite Major League Baseball stars, children rooted for their parish priests. Both Father Terry Coonan, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, and Father Spenser St. Louis, Pastor of Queen of Angels, stepped up to bat for their respective teams.

“It’s fun seeing a priest come out, enjoying time with his people,” said attendee Greg Diss. Watching beloved priests play next to fathers and sons brought about a sense of unity between the parishes.

Diss told Today’s Catholic that the presence of Bishop Rhoades, who celebrated Mass at Queen of Angels before the game, also contributed to the sense of camaraderie.

Organizers of the event hoped the festivities would not only bring the community together but also highlight the mission of the Knights of Columbus.

“Some people believe the Knights are just a bunch of guys, doing guy things,” Diss said. “They are really here to be with families.”

Michael Shane, who planned the event, agreed with Diss. Shane said the idea for a softball game and picnic originated with him looking to his childhood. Growing up, he said, he would accompany his grandfather to picnics and community sporting events. He noticed these events were not occurring as frequently today, giving families and communities fewer opportunities to come together.

Shane decided to take it into his own hands with the help of his wife.

“He wanted to bring back old times,” Valerie Shane said.

Valerie Shane assisted Michael with the planning of the event, particularly in organizing the charity donations. The Knights chose Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Gibault Children’s Home and Services to receive the proceeds of the game.

With Valerie fighting pancreatic cancer, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana provided much solace amid the tumult of cancer. She advocates for the organization.

Gibault Children’s Home and Services gives “safe shelter” to children in need, Valerie said. Gibault has two campuses in Indiana – one in Terre Haute and another in Schererville. For decades, Knights of Columbus councils throughout the state have made Gibault a primary recipient of their generosity.

By the end of the game, which Queen of Angels won, the Knights raised $5,294, which will be split between the two charities. Assisting these charities comes with surprises, Valerie said – good surprises.

While out and about, Michael and Valerie met a man and shared information about the event. After hearing about the cause, the man wanted to join – not as an attendee but as a player.

“I was just telling him about the events, and he goes ‘Oh I would really love to play!’” Valerie told Today’s Catholic.

Looking to the future, the Shanes have big plans for the annual game. Instead of one softball game, they plan to have multiple, turning the event into a city-wide tournament. With the support of other councils of the Knights of Columbus, they hope to include as many parishes around the area as possible.

With the goal of growing the event and giving back to charities in the community, Shane hopes to “show the parishes that the Knights do more than pancake breakfasts and fish fries.”

