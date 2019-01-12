U.S. Catholics prepare for 9 Days for Life campaign Todays Catholic

WASHINGTON — Each year the Octave Day of Christmas falls on the first day of the New Year, on which Catholics also celebrate the solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God.

Her open heart and courageous “yes” to God show His children how to live year-round — with hearts open to the Lord, following where He leads. All are called to place their trust in Him, to enter compassionately into the suffering of others, and to love one another as Christ loves us. Like Mary welcomed Jesus, everyone is called to cherish and protect the gift of human life, at every stage and in every circumstance.

One way to live out the message of Christmas and follow Mary’s example is to join 9 Days for Life, a novena for the respect of all human life.

Join thousands of Catholics nationwide in prayer Monday, Jan. 14 – Tuesday, Jan. 22. The prayer campaign, sponsored by the Committee on Pro-Life Activities of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, leads up to the annual Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children. The novena and day of prayer are a time of recollection and reparation in observation of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal throughout the United States.

The overarching intention of the novena is that all human life will be respected. Each day of the 9 Days for Life novena highlights a related topic and provides a reflection, educational information and suggested daily actions.

Participants can subscribe to receive the daily prayers at www.9daysforlife.com.

WHO: Since 2013, over 100,000 Catholics have joined together to pray this annual novena for the respect of human life sponsored by the Committee on Pro-Life Activities of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Through prayer and sacrifice, a culture of life can be built.

WHEN: 9 Days for Life will run Monday, Jan. 14 – Tuesday, Jan. 22.

WHAT: 9daysforlife.com is the dedicated website for joining the novena and for accessing resources. Participants can receive the novena by downloading the free 9 Days for Life app, or by subscribing to daily emails or text messages. A printable version is also available online. Those who join the campaign are invited to pray a multifaceted novena that includes a new intention, brief reflection, related information and suggested actions for each day.

WHERE: For additional information and updates on ways to get involved, visit 9daysforlife.com and follow the campaign on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

* * *