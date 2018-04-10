Twelve Parishes-in-Need grants approved for upgrades, repairs Todays Catholic

The Annual Bishop’s Appeal of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend includes a funding program to assist less affluent parishes. A Parishes-in-Need Fund Committee met recently to review parish requests for financial assistance with church projects, and recommended a total of $212,696 be granted to 12 parishes for essential projects — enabling them to arrive at a more stable existence. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades approved the grants.

According to Msgr. Robert Schulte, vicar general of the diocese, although the diocese cannot meet every request submitted by the parishes, the nature of each request is carefully considered “in light of the total needs and financial resources of the parish as well as the other parishes in the diocese requesting funding assistance. If all or part of a request cannot be met, often the committee will recommend the parish apply to another fund or financial resource in the diocese or community, or seek other alternatives,” he added.

Some funds usually remain in the account for use throughout the year by parishes when a new need arises. If all the money is not used in 2018, it will be carried over and allocated to next year’s Parishes-in-Need fund.

“Hopefully, this money will strengthen these parishes financially, increase their outreach and improve their ability to do the work of Christ,” Bishop Rhoades has said of Parishes-in-Need grants in the past.

This year’s allocation of Parishes-in-Need funding brings the amount granted to $6,437,797 from the Annual Bishop’s Appeal to parishes in need during the 31 years of the Annual Bishop’s Appeal.

This year’s disbursements and the primary parish projects are:

Fort Wayne

Queen of Angels — $9,450 for LED lighting replacement in the activity center

St. Joseph — $14,000 for computers for upper grades

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $1,800 to replace entry access at the school entrance

Fort Wayne area

St. Catherine of Alexandria, Columbia City — $10,000 for new interior storm windows on 12 stained-glass windows in the church

St. John the Baptist, New Haven — $21,200 for internet switches and cabling to improve internet connection for the school

St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla — $38,100 for heating and cooling system for the school gym

South Bend

Our Lady of Hungary — $9,800 for heating and cooling system for the school

St. Adalbert — $35,000 for church parking lot repairs

St. Anthony de Padua — $24,000 to replace the school roof

Holy Cross — $13,500 to replace four exterior doors and $7,500 to refit classrooms to accommodate fall enrollment

South Bend area

St. Michael, Plymouth — $8,346 for school and gym roof repairs

St. Monica, Mishawaka — $20,000 for complete restoration and repairs, releading and protection of the church’s stained-glass windows

* * *