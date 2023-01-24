Tour of the Relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García Part of Eucharistic Revival Todays Catholic

From Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2023, during this Eucharistic Revival, you are invited to visit one of many locations across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to venerate the first-class relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García, both of whom are renowned for their devotion to the Eucharist.

Please see the information below for more about the tour, the relics, and what to do when visiting a relic.

You can also find more information about Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García at diocesefwsb.org/eucharist-relics.



