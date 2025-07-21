‘Totally Yours’: A Day with Totus Tuus Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

Throughout the summer, two teams of Totus Tuus missionaries are traveling to parishes throughout the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, where they are catechizing and entertaining elementary through high school students. More importantly, these young missionaries are giving witness to what it looks like to fully live the Catholic faith. On Tuesday, July 15, Today’s Catholic visited St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church in New Haven, where one team of missionaries – Ethan Adams, Emma Halloran, Luke McKenna, and Bailey Shidler – engaged the youths in faith-filled activities throughout the day, including Mass celebrated by Father Tyrell Alles. To learn more about Totus Tuus, visit diocesefwsb.org/totus-tuus. – Photos by Scott Warden

* * *