Top grads mark beginnings and endings Jeannie Ewing Freelance Writer

Bishop Dwenger High School: Valedictorian Christopher Wilkins

Bishop Dwenger High School: Salutatorian Tavehon McGarry

Marian High School: Valedictorian Mackenzie Mencias

Marian High School: Salutatorian Margaret Cook

Saint Joseph High School: Valedictorian Tomas Aguilar-Fraga

Saint Joseph High School: Salutatorian Isabel Ortiz

Bishop Luers High School: Salutatorian Olivia Neher

Bishop Luers High School: Valedictorian Joshua Dippold

Penn High School: Valedictorian Aidan Kaczanowski

Elkhart Central High School: Valedictorian Thomas Coates

Heritage High School: Valedictorian William Oberley

Baccalaureate Mass and graduation times

Bishop Dwenger

Bishop Dwenger High School baccalaureate Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne with celebrant Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. A graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. May 24 at the Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.

Bishop Luers

Bishop Luers High School baccalaureate Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 24 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. The celebrant will be Bishop Rhoades. A graduation ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on May 24 at the University of Saint Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, Fort Wayne.

Marian

Marian High School baccalaureate Mass will be at at 7 p.m. May 30 at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, with Bishop Rhoades celebrating. A graduation ceremony will begin 7 p.m. May 31 at the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend.

Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph High School baccalaureate Mass will take place at 2 p.m. on June 2 at St. Pius X Church in Granger, with Bishop Rhoades celebrating. The graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. June 3 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

