May 22, 2019 // Local
Top grads mark beginnings and endings
Bishop Dwenger High School: Valedictorian Christopher Wilkins
Bishop Dwenger High School: Salutatorian Tavehon McGarry
Marian High School: Valedictorian Mackenzie Mencias
Marian High School: Salutatorian Margaret Cook
Saint Joseph High School: Valedictorian Tomas Aguilar-Fraga
Saint Joseph High School: Salutatorian Isabel Ortiz
Bishop Luers High School: Salutatorian Olivia Neher
Bishop Luers High School: Valedictorian Joshua Dippold
Penn High School: Valedictorian Aidan Kaczanowski
Elkhart Central High School: Valedictorian Thomas Coates
Heritage High School: Valedictorian William Oberley
Baccalaureate Mass and graduation times
Bishop Dwenger
Bishop Dwenger High School baccalaureate Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne with celebrant Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. A graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. May 24 at the Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.
Bishop Luers
Bishop Luers High School baccalaureate Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 24 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. The celebrant will be Bishop Rhoades. A graduation ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on May 24 at the University of Saint Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, Fort Wayne.
Marian
Marian High School baccalaureate Mass will be at at 7 p.m. May 30 at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, with Bishop Rhoades celebrating. A graduation ceremony will begin 7 p.m. May 31 at the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend.
Saint Joseph
Saint Joseph High School baccalaureate Mass will take place at 2 p.m. on June 2 at St. Pius X Church in Granger, with Bishop Rhoades celebrating. The graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. June 3 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.
