‘Tolton: From Slave to Priest’ performed in diocese
Father Leonard Collins, Deacon Mel Tardy and members of the Tolton Society stand with actor Jim Coleman, who played the role of Father Tolton, at a dinner reception at St. Augustine Parish in South Bend on April 24, the anniversary of the date that Father Tolton became a priest in Rome. The cause for canonization of Father Tolton is currently in review at the Vatican, according to postulator Bishop Joseph N. Perry of the Archdiocese of Chicago. — Photos by Stephanie A. Patka
Stage manager Sean Hannus directs Bishop Luers High School students as the final touches are completed for the set of ‘Tolton: From Slave to Priest’ in Fort Wayne. Many students from both Bishop Luers and Saint Joseph High School in South Bend helped to assemble the set for the show in preparation for the performances.
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades poses with actor Jim Coleman following the student performance at Bishop Luers High School on Thursday, April 26. Bishop Rhoades stated how happy he was that the show was able to be performed in the diocese. “It was very powerful, and is a reminder of what God can accomplish through the lives of those who remain faithful to His call. What might have remained a story of despair has now become a testament to the power of forgiveness, mercy and reconciliation.”
