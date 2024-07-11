Today’s Catholic, Secretariat for Communications Earn 21 Outstanding Achievement Awards Todays Catholic

The Catholic Media Association (CMA) invites members of the Catholic media to submit entries for consideration in the annual Catholic Media Awards. The awards, given during the association’s annual conference in Atlanta on Friday, June 21, honor the exceptional work done by members of the CMA in their efforts to further the mission of the Church.

This year, three members of the staff of the Secretariat for Communications were recognized for work on specific projects. They are Nicole Hahn, Secretary for Communications; Joshua Schipper, Video, Digital Content, and Graphic Design; and Francie Hogan, Graphic Design. Lisa Kochanowski, a former staff member and current freelance journalist, was also honored.

The entire Communications and Today’s Catholic staff was recognized for work on specific projects, as was Bishop Rhoades.

Eric Peat, a freelance journalist for Today’s Catholic, was recognized for his overall work and work on specific stories, and three other freelance journalists – Jill Boughton, Paula Lent, and Joe Romie – were honored for their work as well.

The awards are:

Multimedia Journalist of the Year, First Place: Eric Peat

Best Multiple Picture Package, First Place: World Youth Day in Review – Nicole Hahn, Joshua Schipper, Francie Hogan

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues, First Place: Bishop Blesses Motels4Now which House the Chronically Homeless in the South Bend Area – Jill Boughton

Best Sports Journalism, First Place: Year After Coming Up Short, Marian Claims Soccer Crown – Eric Peat

Best Photograph – National/International Event, First Place: Father Paolo Degasperi Waves the American Flag as He Looks Back at His Pilgrims at World Youth Day – Joshua Schipper

Best Social Media Account – Diocesan Bishop, First Place: Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades – Joshua Schipper

Best Diocesan Pastoral Message, Second Place: Saint Mary’s Compromising its Identity as a Catholic Woman’s College – Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Best Photograph – Hot Topic Eucharistic Revival, Second Place: Father Daniel Whelan Incenses the Altar During Adoration by Candlelight – Joe Romie

Best Photo Gallery or Slideshow, Second Place: World Youth Day – Joshua Schipper

Best Use of Photos in Social Media, Second Place: Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend – Communications Staff

Best Online Content Not Published in Print – Photo, Second Place: World Youth Day – Joshua Schipper

Best Photo Story, Second Place: Celebration with Bishop Rhoades Ends Cross-Diocesan Eucharistic Pilgrimage – Joshua Schipper and Lisa Kochanowski

Best Story and Photo Package, Third Place: Pilgrims on a Journey: World Youth Day, Day by Day – Nicole Hahn and Joshua Schipper

Best Social Media Campaign, Third Place: #revivalfwsb – Joshua Schipper

Best Photograph – Hot Topic Eucharistic Revival, Third Place: Pilgrims Finish the Final Leg of the 8-Day Cross-Diocesan Eucharistic Pilgrimage – Joshua Schipper

Best Photograph – Holy Days/Liturgical Seasons, Honorable Mention: Bishop Rhoades Enters the Cathedral During the Easter Vigil – Joshua Schipper

Best Personality Profile, Honorable Mention: Local Artist Helps Bring the Saints to Life in New Book – Paula Lent

Best Sports Journalism, Honorable Mention: Horvath Enjoying Early Taste of NFL Success – Eric Peat

Best Diocesan Video Fundraising Appeal, Honorable Mention: As the Father Has Sent Me, Even So I Send You – Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Communications Staff

Best Website, Honorable Mention: diocesefwsb.org – Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Communications Staff

Best Newspaper, Honorable Mention: Today’s Catholic – Today’s Catholic Staff

With these awards, the Catholic Media Association recognizes the outstanding quality of work produced by the staff of Today’s Catholic and the Secretariat for Communications in serving the faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

* * *