Three ordained Holy Cross priests Todays Catholic

NOTRE DAME — Father Christopher Brennan, CSC; Father Brendan McAleer, CSC; and Father Timothy Weed, CSC, were ordained to the priesthood on Saturday, April 7, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. The Most Reverend Daniel Robert Jenky, CSC, Bishop of Peoria, Illinois, conferred the sacrament of holy orders.

Father Brennan is the youngest of four sons of Michael and Dorothy Brennan of Granger. He entered formation with the congregation in 2008 as an Old Collegian and professed First Vows on Aug. 3, 2013.

Father Brennan served his diaconate year at Holy Redeemer Parish, Portland, Oregon. Prior to his ordination as a deacon, he served in music ministry at Holy Cross House (2008-09); SSLP at André House, Phoenix, Arizona (summer 2009); sixth grade CCD at Christ the King Parish, South Bend (2009-10); SSLP at Project Hospitality, Staten Island, New York (summer 2010); Our Lady of the Road Drop-in Center (fall 2010); music ministry and hospitality at the American College in Belgium (spring 2011); tutoring and aid at St. Adalbert School, South Bend (2011-12, Postulant Year); St. John Vianney Parish, Avondale, Arizona (summer 2012); sixth grade CCD, Our Lady of the Woods Parish & Spiritual Care, Penrose-St. Francis Hospital, Colorado (2012-13, Novitiate Year); Holy Redeemer Parish, Portland, Oregon (winter 2013); volunteer, Logan Industries, South Bend. (2013-14); Bangladesh (summer 2014); Assistant Center for Global Perspectives, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame (2014-15); District of East Africa (summer 2015); preparing couples for marriage at St. Pius X, Granger (2015-16); St. Peter Claver Catholic Worker House (summer 2016); followed by assistant rectorship at Dunne Hall on the campus of Notre Dame (2016-17). Father Brennan earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology at Notre Dame in 2012, and earned his M.Div. from Notre Dame in 2017.

Father Brennan’s first Mass as a priest was April 8 at St. Pius X, Granger, his home parish. He also celebrated Mass at Blessed Basil Moreau Chapel in Dunne Hall on the campus of Notre Dame on April 8.

Father Brendan Joseph McAleer, CSC, is the fifth of 10 children of Michael and Patricia McAleer of Mount Prospect, Illinois. Presently serving in Campus Ministry at King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, as well as at Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, Pennsylvania, near the campus, Father McAleer shared an experience that stood out for him during his formation in Holy Cross. “I had many experiences of ministering with our missionaries in Mizoram, Northeast India,” said Father McAleer. “These Holy Cross missionaries have given their life for the mission of the Church and the mandate of the Gospel to ‘Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation.’ My hope for ministry is that I approach everything I do with the same zeal and joy that these men do.”

During his formation, Father McAleer served as ND Vision Mentor (summer 2009); ministry of hospitality at the American College of Louvain (fall 2009); Catholic Worker volunteer, South Bend (spring 2009, 2010); volunteer, St. Mary’s Convent (2010-11); ND Vision Master Mentor (summer 2011); landscaping, La Porte (summer 2012); CCD, Christ the King Parish, South Bend (2012-13, Postulant Year); teaching faith class, OLW Parish, Colorado Springs, Colorado (winter 2013); chaplain, Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado (2013-14, Novitiate Year); Bible study teacher, Holy Redeemer Parish, Portland, Oregon (summer 2014); volunteer, Logan Industries, South Bend (2014-15); teaching English/religion in Mizoram, Northeast India (summer 2015); followed by marriage preparation for couples at St. Joseph Parish, South Bend.

He graduated with a B.A. from Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, in 2011, and earned his M.Div. from Notre Dame in 2017. He entered Holy Cross in 2009 as an Old Collegian. He made his First Profession of Vows on August 3, 2013.

Father McAleer celebrated his first Mass as a priest on April 8 at St. Casimir Parish, South Bend. He also celebrated Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of Notre Dame on April 8.

Father Timothy Robert Weed, CSC, is the eldest of three children of Robert Weed and the late Mary Weed, and stepmother DeAnna Pierce, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Presently serving in Campus Ministry and in residence at Shipstad Hall, University of Portland, Portland, Oregon, Father Weed looks forward to his ministry with great anticipation, and said he finds great joy and excitement in his current work on campus.

Prior to his diaconate year, Father Weed served in Campus Ministry, Confirmation Program, at Notre Dame (2011-12); St. Ignatius Martyr Parish, Austin, Texas (summer 2012); Holy Redeemer Parish, Portland, Oregon (Novitiate Year, winter 2013); Holy Cross Parish — St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, South Bend (2013-14); Stonehill College, My Brother’s Keeper, North Easton, Massachusetts (summer 2014); preparing couples for marriage, St. Joseph Parish, South Bend (2014-15); Holy Redeemer Parish, Portland, Ore. (summer 2015); United States Province Chapter, Portland, Oregon. (summer 2015); Campus Ministry, Christ for the Curious Program, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame (2015-16); André House of Hospitality, Phoenix, Arizona (summer 2016); Assistant Rector, Sorin College, University of Notre Dame (2016-17).

Father Weed earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and history from Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 2007, and earned his M.Div. from Notre Dame in 2017. He entered Holy Cross in August 2011 as a postulant after employment with Kay Pharmacy and Spectrum Health, Butterworth Hospital, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He made his First Profession of Vows on August 3, 2013.

Father Weed celebrated his first Mass as a priest on April 8, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame. He also celebrated Mass at Sorin College — St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, Notre Dame, on April 8, and will celebrate Mass at the Chapel of Christ the Teacher, Portland, Oregon, at 4:30 p.m. on April 15, and at St. Alphonsus, Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 9 a.m. on June 3.

