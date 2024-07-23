Theology on Tap Summer Series Begins with Talk on Sorrow, Joy Clare Hildebrandt

On Tuesday, July 9, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend held its first Theology on Tap of the summer series in Fort Wayne at the Cougar Den on the campus of the University of Saint Francis. The event for young adults kicked off a monthlong series on “The Paradox of the Christian Life,” providing those in their 20s and 30s with an opportunity to socialize, build faith-filled friendships, and learn more about living a fully Catholic life.

Marie Heimann, a mother of five and owner of the Catholic art shop Fawnly, was the keynote speaker for the first summer session. She delved into the interconnectedness of sorrow and joy, particularly in regard to the death of her only daughter.

Heimann explained that for most of her childhood she lacked a proper understanding

of suffering. In her mind, it pervaded all aspects of life.

“[I believed] life was simply about suffering; while there was certainly much to be joyful about, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop,” she told the young adults in attendance.

As a result, Heimann did all she could to escape from suffering. She suppressed her sorrow, she said, by not allowing herself to truly “feel” and “grieve.”

Heimann shared that this suppression of emotions brought about physical consequences. “Divorcing sorrow from joy caused distress in my body, also known as anxiety,” she said.

The most sorrowful experience in her life allowed her to see that sorrow must be embraced in order to feel true joy.

Always dreaming of having a daughter, Heimann was elated when her pregnancy results came back indicating that she was to have a baby girl after giving birth to four boys.

“I happened to be in the middle of a TJ Maxx looking at the baby clothes. … [When I found out,] I dropped to the floor with tears of joy,” she said.

However, at around her 16th week of pregnancy, Heimann lost her only daughter, Helen. She was devastated.

“I remember seeing a young girl with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes and imagining this is what my hypothetical daughter would look like,” she said.

Heimann told the crowd that she could no longer run from the pain, and she allowed herself to truly grieve. Amid her sorrow, she found consolation in the divine provision.

Helen means “bright light,” she shared, and on the day of her funeral, the sun shined very brightly. At that moment, Heimann knew Helen was her own “bright light” guiding her to heaven.

The pain of losing a child has never subsided, she said, but by embracing it, Heimann felt an “overwhelming sense of joy and grief mingled.”

Heimann’s message resonated with Sarah Harlan, a volunteer for the event. Understanding the intrinsic connection between joy and sorrow is important for growing in faith.

“I wrote down, ‘Suffering and joy mingled together is transcendent,’” Harlan told Today’s Catholic. “It really encapsulates her speech.”

Harlan and the rest of the volunteer team for Theology on Tap chose topics – such as the paradox of sorrow and joy – that they believe are important for young adults to hear but also that many might not have received an opportunity to explore.

“People our age say they don’t need religion, they don’t need a church,” Harlan said. “Actually, we do,” she said, adding that it is important for young adults in the community to wrestle with these difficult topics.

Alec DeVries, Coordinator for Theology on Tap in Fort Wayne, agreed with Harlan, saying the program’s growing popularity is largely due to the desire from young adults for fellowship and wisdom from speakers such as Heimann.

Organizers reported that the opening event on July 9 at Saint Francis had the largest turnout in the history of the event, with close to 100 participants interested in hearing Heimann’s talk on joy and sorrow.

When asked about the goal of the event, DeVries answered simply, “[Theology on Tap] is meant to be a shallow entry point to the Catholic faith” and that it aims to display the love of Christ through weekly talks and peer connection.

Heimann’s reflection on joy and sorrow did just that, sparking conversation among the young adults present. By listening to the insights of a fellow member of the Church and discussing their thoughts on the topic, connections were made.

Attendee Emily Krach agreed, telling Today’s Catholic that “to practice our faith is to be part of a community. It’s not something we’re supposed to do in isolation.”

For more on the summer series in Fort Wayne, diocesefwsb.org/tot-fw. Visit diocesefwsb.org/tot-sb to learn about the summer series in South Bend.

* * *