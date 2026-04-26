April 26, 2026 // Bishop
The Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
For the week of April 27 – May 3:
Tuesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City
Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne
Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass,
University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, Fort Wayne
Saturday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier
Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass,
St. Pius X Church, Granger
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