The Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of April 27 – May 3:

Tuesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City

Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 1, at 5 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass,

University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass,

St. Pius X Church, Granger

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