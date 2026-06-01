The Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of June 1 – 7, 2026:

Monday, June 1, at 6 p.m. – Talk with “That Man is You” Group, St. Thérèse, Little Flower Church, South Bend

Tuesday, June 2, at 9:30 a.m. – Presentation to Congregation of Holy Cross Priests ordained five years or less, Holy Cross Retreat Center, LaPorte

Tuesday, June 2, at 5:15 p.m. – Presentation at Congregation of Holy Cross Leadership Formation Program, University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. – Blessing, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union Branch, Elkhart

Thursday, June 4, at 1 p.m. – Blessing, St. Joseph Hospice Suites at St. Anne Home & Retirement Community, Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Priests, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 6, at 6 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne

* * *