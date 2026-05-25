The Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

The week of May 25 – 31:

Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. – Blessing, Heritage and Research Center, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Thursday, May 28, at 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for St. Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Sunday, May 31, at 11 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

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