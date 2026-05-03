The Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

For the week of May 4 – 10:

Tuesday, May 5, at 8 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Religious Superiors, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis

Tuesday, May 5, at 3:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops of

Indiana, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 6, at 5:15 p.m. – Mass with Holy Cross Community, Corby Hall, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, May 7, at 5 p.m. – Mass with Blessing and Sending of Graduates of Notre Dame’s Masters of Divinity Program, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Friday, May 8, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Sunday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart

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