May 3, 2026 // Bishop
The Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
For the week of May 4 – 10:
Tuesday, May 5, at 8 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Religious Superiors, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis
Tuesday, May 5, at 3:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops of
Indiana, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis
Wednesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis
Wednesday, May 6, at 5:15 p.m. – Mass with Holy Cross Community, Corby Hall, University of Notre Dame
Thursday, May 7, at 5 p.m. – Mass with Blessing and Sending of Graduates of Notre Dame’s Masters of Divinity Program, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame
Friday, May 8, at 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart
Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart
Sunday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart
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