The Value of Catholic Education Todays Catholic

Marian Student Shares How His School Community Is Fostering Real Growth Both Academically and Spiritually

Being a student in a Catholic school is a unique experience that not everyone understands. Some of my friends go to public school, and when I told them about uniforms and going to Mass or religion classes, they think it must be a super strict place where nobody has fun – and honestly, that’s not true. There are rules, and sometimes they feel like a little much, but being in Catholic school has shaped how I see things and how I go about my day-to-day life. I don’t think I’d be the same person if I went somewhere else.

One of the first things people notice about Catholic school students are their uniforms. Every morning, I have to put on my polo shirt, which at times feels repetitive and kind of boring. I’ll admit, I’ve gotten a detention once or twice for not having the proper uniform on or not wearing the right shoes. At the same time, though, uniforms do make things easier. I don’t have to waste time figuring out what I’m going to wear, and it keeps everyone looking pretty much the same. I know that in public school people can get judged for their clothes. At Catholic school, people pay more attention to who you are rather than what you’re wearing or what brand you have on.

The religious part of Catholic school is another thing that really stands out. We have religion classes just like we have English classes, and we pray in class or as assemblies. At first, I treated it like another subject, just trying to get the homework and the quizzes done. But over time, it started to feel different. In religion, we talk about real-life stuff, like how to deal with forgiveness, how to resist peer pressure, and how to treat people with respect. Sometimes those lessons hit me when I least expect it, like if I get into an argument with a friend, I’ll remember something from class about patience or trying to see the good in others. I don’t always get it right, but those ideas do stick with me.

Mass is another part of school life. To be honest, sometimes it feels long, especially when I’m already stressed about homework and I’m tired from staying up too late. But there are also moments during Mass where I actually feel calm, like I can step back from the busyness of school and just think. The singing of prayers, even the silence gives me a kind of reset. I know not everyone pays attention, but I think it’s something I’ll appreciate more as I get older.

Community is a large part of a Catholic school, too. Because our school is smaller than most public schools, everybody knows everybody, and that can be good and bad. It feels like we’re all connected, and teachers really know us not just as students but as people. When my friend was having a hard time last year, one of my teachers asked him how he was holding up from it. The class had prayed for him. That made me realize how much school cares about us outside of grades and assignments. On the other hand, being in a small school means people notice things fast. If you mess up, it doesn’t stay a secret for long. Still, I’d rather be in a place where people notice me than somewhere I would feel invisible.

The rules are definitely strict at times. I’ve gotten in trouble for little things like being late to class or having my phone out. But if I’m being honest, those rules do keep us accountable. It’s frustrating in the moment, but I get why they do it. It teaches us that even small actions matter, and that’s something that will probably help later in life.

Academically, Catholic school challenges me, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible. My GPA isn’t the highest, but I do try my hardest. It can be difficult trying to balance schoolwork and things outside of school. Some subjects just are easier than others. Most teachers try to go beyond making us memorize stuff but try to teach us things that stay with us throughout our life. They want us to connect what we’re learning to the real world and our own values and not just so we can pass a test.

Outside of the classroom, sports and extracurriculars are a big deal here. I’m not the best athlete to come to Marian, but I think I’ll leave a mark on the football program. It sure left a mark on me. Some of my greatest memories were in the locker room and on the field. I will say that balancing school and sports is one of the harder things that I’ve had to do. But over time it’s taught me how to be efficient and multitask and be disciplined in the way that I do things.

Overall, being in Catholic school isn’t perfect, but I think it gives me something meaningful that goes beyond just an education. It is teaching me about discipline, about faith, and about being a part of a community. Sometimes I get annoyed with the rules or stressed with the workload, but I know it’s helping me grow into a better version of myself. I might not have straight A’s, and I definitely don’t have everything figured out, but going to a Catholic school is shaping who I am right now in ways I’ll carry with me for a very long time.

Doren Brooks is a senior at

Marian High School.

* * *