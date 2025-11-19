‘The Test of All Happiness is Gratitude’ Mark Hellinger The Strange and Joyful Life

In his conversion apologia “Orthodoxy,” G.K. Chesterton credits his conversion from agnosticism (a stance that basically affirms God may exist but has no personal aspect or possibility of being concerned with the world) to theism (and eventually the Christian faith) on what essentially boils down to the discovery of true gratitude.

In the fourth chapter, entitled “Ethics of Elfland,” Chesterton lays out the argument that to understand fairy stories is to learn the deep truths of existence. The exposition culminates is his understanding of gratitude: “The test of all happiness is gratitude; and I felt grateful, though I hardly knew to whom. Children are grateful when Santa Claus puts in their stockings gifts of toys or sweets. Could I not be grateful to Santa Claus when he put in my stockings the gift of two miraculous legs? We thank people for birthday presents of cigars and slippers. Can I thank no one for the birthday present of birth?”

Of course, Chesterton is not equating God’s actions to the idea or actions of Santa Claus, but he is doing something much deeper. Gratitude is that essential movement of the heart that makes us capable of realizing that all this did not have to be. And so, the excitement and joy of children receiving gifts is the attitude that Chesterton draws out to remind adults that life itself is the greatest of gifts.

He adds: “I found the whole modern world talking scientific fatalism; saying that everything is as it must always have been, being unfolded without fault from the beginning. The leaf on the tree is green because it could never have been anything else. Now, the fairytale philosopher is glad that the leaf is green precisely because it might have been scarlet. He feels as if it had turned green an instant before he looked at it. He is pleased that snow is white on the strictly reasonable ground that it might have been black. Every color has in it a bold quality as of choice; the red of garden roses is not only decisive but dramatic, like suddenly spilt blood. He feels that something has been DONE. But the great determinists of the 19th century were strongly against this native feeling that something had happened an instant before. In fact, according to them, nothing ever really had happened since the beginning of the world. Nothing ever had happened since existence had happened; and even about the date of that they were not very sure.”

Gratitude, for Chesterton, has the ability to free us from the fatalism that has infected our culture and clouded our minds. It is a powerful tool in the spiritual toolbelt precisely because true gratitude can lay the truth before us – most especially the truth of the unnecessity of existence and the gift that is our very life. Thus, for the Christian, gratitude is essential.

This is a contributing factor to the ability of the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council to declare that the source and summit of the Christian life is the Eucharistic liturgy, the Mass. It is at Mass where we experience reality in the fullest possible way this side of heaven. And it is at Mass where we are not just reminded but participate in the mystery for which we owe the most gratitude: the Paschal Mystery of Jesus Christ, by which we are saved and made a new creation. It is also at Mass where we give perfect expression to our gratitude (however imperfect it may be as a feeling or sentiment at any particular moment) because we unite our gratitude to the perfect prayer of Christ.

Thus, gratitude stands as the deeper rationale for even the weekly Sunday Mass obligation. We are obliged to worship God each Sunday, not because we are slaves of God but because by gratitude we are made free. Our hearts, battered by all sorts of lies every day – lies that often deepen our isolation and anxieties – need to be set free often. The reminder of gratitude and its expression have the ability to melt the heart to be able to receive the love of God in a new and fresh way.

Thus, walking into Sunday Mass, especially when we don’t have the sentiment that makes us want to be there, is the ultimate expression of freedom as a child of God. Even if I am tired or distracted, even when I feel close or far from God, by giving thanks to God in the prayer of His Church, I am set free from all that is not of Him. And it is then that He can feed me with His life through the Eucharist.

We are at our happiest when we live in the truth. Thus, Chesterton’s expression rings out as hitting an essential truth: “The test of all happiness is gratitude.”

Father Mark Hellinger is the pastor of St. Jude Catholic Church in South Bend and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lakeville

