The Salvation Attained by Christ Remains for Us Today Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Third Sunday of Easter

Again this weekend, the Church presents as its first reading for liturgy in Eastertime a passage from the Acts of the Apostles.

The mere construction of Acts is a lesson. It is a continuation of St. Luke’s Gospel. Its underlying lesson is that access to the salvation achieved by the Lord Jesus did not end with the Ascension. The presence of Jesus in the world did not end with the Ascension. The Risen Lord, ascended into heaven before the very eyes of the apostles, lives and acts through the Christian community – a community of visible structure, with critical functions.

This reading reports a conflict between the Sanhedrin, led by the high priest, and the apostles. The Sanhedrin was the official ruling council of Judaism at the time of Jesus. Its agenda was primarily religious, but its authority touched virtually every aspect of life. Important to note, Peter is the spokesman for all the apostles. He was their leader.

Ordered to cease preaching about Jesus, the apostles boldly reaffirmed their intention not to stop. No earthly power could deflect them in fulfilling their commission from the Lord. Speaking for the group, Peter offered a capsulized story of the life and mission of Christ.

The Book of Revelation is the source of the second reading. Probably no other book of the New Testament, and few in the Old Testament, perennially leaves readers in wonder as Revelation does. (Revelation is not the more ancient, nor literarily precise, term. The older, and better, term is “apocalypse,” however, most English-speaking biblical scholars have adopted the better-known name of Revelation.)

Revelation is clear. Again and again, it refers to Jesus as the sinless Lamb of God, the title used by John the Baptist for the Lord. It insists that Christians stand with one foot on earth and the other in heaven, for they stand in and with Christ, Son of God and also son of Mary.

St. John’s Gospel supplies the last reading. It is a Resurrection narrative, wondrous and consoling. Jesus, risen from death, appears to the apostles as, without luck, they are fishing on the Sea of Galilee. At dawn, recalling the time of the Resurrection, Jesus comes into their midst. He tells them exactly where to cast their nets. They obey, and a huge catch comes. The beloved disciple recognizes Jesus, but Peter is central to the story. He rushes to Jesus.

Then, at a meal, Jesus asks Peter if Peter really loves Jesus. It is a question put to Peter three times, with three affirmative responses. In ancient Jewish symbolism, three represented what was complete, final, and absolute. To each answer, Jesus commissions to Peter to love the Good Shepherd’s flock. His commission is exact, final, and unqualified. It sent Peter to continue the Lord’s work.

Reflection

It would be difficult indeed to find three readings from the New Testament that individually are so beautiful, and expressive, in teaching such the marvelous lesson of how salvation unfolds.

Setting the stage is the reading from Revelation. Disciples live with one foot on earth but the other in heaven. Nowhere else is this reality better seen than in the Eucharist.

The combination of Acts with Luke’s Gospel reminds us that the salvation accomplished by Christ still lives. So it was with the early Christians around the apostles. It is with us still with the apostles’ successors in the Church. The trial before the Sanhedrin recalls Peter’s fervor beside the sea, when Peter saw Jesus risen from the dead and professed his love for Jesus.

After the betrayal, healed by Christ’s divine forgiveness, Peter was worthy of his calling. We can follow him. We, too, can be healed. No matter what our past, we can be saved.

