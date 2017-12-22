December 22, 2017 // Schools
The love of Advent
During the Fourth Week of Advent we are awed by the depth of the love God has for us, the love made flesh in His Son, our Savior.
Advent
Jesus is coming!
Set up the Jesse tree.
Purple and pink candles
On my Advent wreath.
Give up stuff for Jesus
To show I love Him.
Get ready for Christmas
It’s coming again.
— Jada Jordan, Third grade,
St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne
* * *
