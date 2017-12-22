Todays Catholic
December 22, 2017 // Schools

The love of Advent

During the Fourth Week of Advent we are awed by the depth of the love God has for us, the love made flesh in His Son, our Savior.

Maria Ivancsiscs, junior, St. Joseph High School, South Bend

Luz Ahuatl, Fifth grade, St. Anthony School, South Bend

Sophia Hartz, Fourth grade, Holy Cross School, South Bend

Advent
Jesus is coming!
Set up the Jesse tree.
Purple and pink candles
On my Advent wreath.
Give up stuff for Jesus
To show I love Him.
Get ready for Christmas
It’s coming again.
— Jada Jordan, Third grade,
St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne

* * *

