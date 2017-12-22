The love of Advent Todays Catholic

During the Fourth Week of Advent we are awed by the depth of the love God has for us, the love made flesh in His Son, our Savior.

Advent

Jesus is coming!

Set up the Jesse tree.

Purple and pink candles

On my Advent wreath.

Give up stuff for Jesus

To show I love Him.

Get ready for Christmas

It’s coming again.

— Jada Jordan, Third grade,

St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne

* * *