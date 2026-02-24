The Heart and Soul of Mrs. Mercylynn Green Todays Catholic

In just three years, Mrs. Mercylynn Green (formerly Ms. Mercylynn Mbuguah) has become a vital thread in the fabric of Bishop Luers High School. While she is still affectionally known as to many in the hallway as “Mrs. Mercy,” she is stepping into a new chapter of her life both personally and professionally.

Mrs. Mercy teaches everything from the precision of geometry to the foundations of religion. Her unique ability to switch gears between two vastly different subjects all while maintaining her outstanding character has made her a standout mentor for students across multiple grade levels. Whether she is helping an upperclassman navigate their faith or conversing with students at the end of class, Mrs. Mercy’s classroom has become a place where academic rigor meets genuine heart.

Her dedication to her students was recently recognized when she was named the Christ the Teacher Award recipient for Bishop Luers. For Mrs. Mercy, the honor was both humbling and validating, serving as a milestone in a career path that wasn’t always so certain.

“Receiving the award was truly a privilege and a gift,” she noted. “I initially wanted to become a doctor; however, I felt the Lord calling me to teach. This award is a testament of how God is working in my life as I continue to live out my ministry of teaching,” she added, emphasizing that her work in the classroom is an extension of her faith.

While the award is a recognition of her achievements, the true evidence of her success is seen daily throughout the meaningful connections she has built within our school walls.

That sense of connection is what drew her to our school in the first place. When asked why she chose to teach here specifically, she pointed to the unique welcoming atmosphere of the community that seemed to radiate as soon as she stepped on campus. Explaining that she originally wanted to be closer to home, that desire led to the opportunity of applying for a religion teacher position at Bishop Luers. Once hired, she realized that there was much more in store for her than just a shorter commute.

“I instantly fell in love with the community,” she said. “I remember when I first interviewed for this position, I had a quick interaction with the theology department, and I felt a strong connection. Immediately, I knew this was the right choice. Now, they’re like a second family to me,” she said.

This feeling of belonging isn’t just something Mrs. Mercy keeps for herself; it’s a virtue she actively builds for everyone she greets in the hallways or steps through her door by intentionally treating her classroom as a home filled with love rather than a workplace. Ultimately, she fosters this by ensuring that no student feels like another anonymous name on an attendance sheet but rather a valued and supported member of her close-knit circle.

Even on the toughest days of grading complicated math work or discussing complex theology, Mrs. Mercy finds joy in the classroom. When asked about her favorite part of teaching at Bishop Luers, she gave a simple answer. “Honestly, I just love interacting with the students. Every day there is a story, making sure that I always leave work with a couple good laughs,” she said jokingly.

This joy is clearly a two-way street, as the impact Mrs. Mercy has on the school is felt by everyone from the faculty lounge to the back row of her geometry class. Andrea Isch, who serves as the chair of the school’s theology department, described Mrs. Mercy as pure joy.

“Her energy just radiates,” Isch said. “She fills me with joy, along with the students at Luers. Everything about her is always so positive. She truly uplifts everyone she encounters.”

This sentiment is echoed across the hall by Deb Brough, chair of the math department at Bishop Luers.

“There is so much I could say about Mrs. Mercy” Brough began. “Joy would be the ultimate word that comes to mind when I think of her. She can instantly brighten up any room she walks in simply with a smile,” Brough said, adding that Mrs. Mercy is “by far one of the most selfless people I’ve met.”

Mrs. Mercy’s students frequently point to how her faith easily flows into the classroom.

Freshman Presley Meta and Ryan VanHorn share how Mrs. Mercy has grown their faith.

“I would say Mrs. Mercy’s faith inspires me,” Meta said. “She’s very in touch with her spirituality, and it makes me want to deepen my faith by seeing how she lives out hers.”

VanHorn said he feels that the way Mrs. Mercy teaches motives him to dig further into Scripture. “Mrs. Mercy teaches Scripture in a way that helps me be able to understand it more. She’s so passionate about her teaching that it encourages you to want to learn instead of it seeming like a chore.”

For those who might be considering joining the Catholic Church, Mrs. Mercy offers a warm and open invitation.

“I would tell anyone curious about the faith that it’s a journey worth taking,” she shared. “Allow yourself to bring questions, doubts, and wonders, because God’s fullness of truth is in the Catholic Church. Be open to receiving what God has to offer, because if you listen, it will truly change your life.”

After three years of exploring the nuances of faith, Mrs. Mercy has proven to be a cornerstone of our school. Her commitment to her Bishop Luers family recently took on an even deeper meaning, as Bishop Luers students and staff joined her in celebrating her beautiful wedding, which took place in early February.

As she begins this exciting new chapter of her own life, she continues to remind us all that the best kind of learning and the best kind of life happens when you are surrounded by a community of love and faith.

By Ava Hardy, a senior at Bishop Luers High School.

* * *