The Conclusion and New Beginning of a Love Story Jennifer Barton Assistant Publications Manager

After years of heartache and separation, Emmon and Monique Schmucker finally professed their wedding vows in the Catholic Church at St. John the Evangelist in Goshen on Sept. 17, completing a love story that began many years ago. Emmon was also received into the Church and confirmed by Father Royce Gregerson, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist. The couple was featured in Today’s Catholic in June. You can find the full story at todayscatholic.org/a-love-decades-in-the-making-leads-amish-man-to-the-church. Above Emmon and Monique Schmucker stand with Father Royce Gregerson after exchanging wedding vows. — Jennifer Barton

