‘The Addams Family’ a Snapping Success at Saint Joe Todays Catholic

This year’s spring musical, “The Addams Family,” directed by A.J. Reynolds and Sarah Leigh Beason, was a smashing success. Each of the four shows brought in some of the biggest crowds in school history, including a full house for the Thursday matinee. But what drove the success?

The first reason is the brand recognition of “The Addams Family.” Whether young or old, pre-teen or senior, the creepy and kooky cast of personalities of “The Addams Family” mansions have been stealing hearts for ages. The original cartoon in The New Yorker was released in 1938, with “The Addams Family” coming to television in September of 1964. But the Addams crew isn’t just recognizable for adults who grew up on the original show. “The Addams Family” has seen multiple debuts in modern television through live-action movies, animated features and now the incredibly popular Netflix show “Wednesday,” starring celebrity Jenna Ortega. Almost everybody on American soil is familiar with the signature “snap snap” of their theme song, so much so that the audience after every show would snap and clap along to the theme during final bows.

Another key component is the evolution of Saint Joe’s recent productions. The Saint Joe theater program has been under Mr. Reynolds’ careful direction for the past eight years, and he seems only to deliver better and better shows to the community each year.

With engagement in the program at an all-time high — there were a staggering 103 students who participated in this production — Saint Joseph has found a deep talent pool within the student body. “Fiddler on the Roof” (2024) brought tears to the eyes of many audience members with its tragic and thoughtful portrayal of a family in the times of trial. “The Mystery at Whimbowly Manor” (2024) left audiences roaring with its absurdity. “Anything Goes” (2025) shocked audiences with its touching romance, complex choreography and outstanding vocal numbers. And “The Crucible” (2025) struck audiences to the core with its riveting portrayals of real moral dilemmas.

Since this year’s musical, “The Addams Family,” promised a recognizable story filled with comedy, romance and just a pinch of seriousness, along with acting excellence, choreographic mastery and outstanding vocals that audiences have come to expect from Saint Joe productions, it is no wonder patrons came in droves.

Now one final question remains: What are these “kooky” theater kids going to do next?

Peter Baglow is a senior at Saint Joseph High School.

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