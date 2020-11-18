Thanksgiving Prayer of Blessing Todays Catholic

God most provident,

we join all creation

in raising to You a hymn of thanksgiving

through Jesus Christ, Your Son.

For generation upon generation

peoples of this land have sung of Your bounty;

we, too, offer You praise

for the rich harvest we have received at Your hands.

Bless us and this food that we share with grateful hearts.

Continue to make our land fruitful

and let our love for You be seen

in our pursuit of peace and justice

and in our generous response to those in need.

Praise and glory to You, Lord God, now and forever.

Amen.

* * *