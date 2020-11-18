November 18, 2020 // Diocese
Thanksgiving Prayer of Blessing
God most provident,
we join all creation
in raising to You a hymn of thanksgiving
through Jesus Christ, Your Son.
For generation upon generation
peoples of this land have sung of Your bounty;
we, too, offer You praise
for the rich harvest we have received at Your hands.
Bless us and this food that we share with grateful hearts.
Continue to make our land fruitful
and let our love for You be seen
in our pursuit of peace and justice
and in our generous response to those in need.
Praise and glory to You, Lord God, now and forever.
Amen.
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.