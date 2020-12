Thanksgiving Mass, meals at St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Georiga Lieb

Volunteers at St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen, Fort Wayne, attend a Thanksgiving Day Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and concelebrated by Father Wilmal Jayasuriya at St. Mary, Mother of God Church prior to preparing and serving meals. The meals were takeout only this year.

