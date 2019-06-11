Teacher creates image of school patroness Todays Catholic

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades visited Marian High School in Mishawaka on the feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes in February, and placed it under her patronage. In honor of that designation, artist and Fine Arts Department Chairperson Kitty Gundy began creating an oil image of the apparition. After the work is finished later this year, it will hang in the school. — Jennifer Kedik

