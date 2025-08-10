Superintendent: Catholic Schools Called ‘to Show Them Christ’ Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

After lying mostly dormant during the past few months, classrooms in Catholic schools across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are buzzing with activity again as students and staff begin a new academic year.

Today’s Catholic recently sat down with David Maugel, superintendent of Catholic schools, who shared his excitement about several initiatives that are happening within diocesan Catholic schools, including professional development for principals, expanding access to diverse learners, and helping families fund the gap between tuition and the actual cost of educating students. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Today’s Catholic: I think there might be a misconception that summer is a slow time for the Catholic Schools Office. What have you and your co-workers been up to these past couple of months to prepare for the upcoming year?

David Maugel: Summer is a different kind of busy. Obviously during the school year when there are more people in schools, there’s more direct correlation to helping and supporting individual schools with whatever the needs are. In the summertime, it turns into the planning mode and professional development. We do quite a bit of professional development for principals at the beginning of June. And then the last two weeks of July are packed tight with professional development as well. Then in between, for us, is planning.

We were fortunate enough to get Bishop Rhoades’ support for adding a diverse learner director and an SGO development director. So, that came with some onboarding that we had to do this summer, doing some vision planning, and then exploring what our short-term and long-term goals are. So that added to what we would typically do in the summer in terms of planning. But there are several meetings throughout the school year that we do the rough drafts of.

We have a couple new meetings that are coming up this year. We’re going to try to bring the pastors of parishes with schools and their principals in for meetings in October and February, because many of our pastors don’t have a lot of formational work on how to help their principals lead that school.

Today’s Catholic: You mentioned the hiring of two new staff members to the Catholic Schools Office. Who are they, and what are their roles?

Maugel: It’s in our Catholic teaching that we should keep our doors open to everyone, and that certainly includes our Catholic schools. We’ve hired Amanda Arnold as our diverse learner director because we know that not every school can have a dedicated special ed program. It’s not cost effective – or, in some cases, you just can’t find the personnel. So, it was important for us to figure out how we can open our doors more to a diverse learning population that hasn’t been able to have access to a Catholic school.

Part of that is getting training to the classroom teachers so that they are better equipped to deal with … emotional disabilities or learning disabilities and forming strategies for appropriate reactions to those and also interpretations of those. If you’ve never been around students who are challenged that way, your interpretation of that behavior can be completely wrong because their disability adds to why that behavior exists. So, it’s important to have appropriate professional development for teachers and principals on how to respond, because when they get confidence and they get comfortable, then they can open their doors even more. And so, we really hope to see current programs stay strong but also open up doors in some of our smaller elementary schools, which have the biggest struggle to open their doors to diverse learners because of facilities and personnel training.

Today’s Catholic: Is the long-term goal for each school to have its own special ed program, or will bigger schools serve as regional hubs?

Maugel: Amanda’s last position was at St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Wayne, and she has done a wonderful job of building a really solid program there. But she knows there are a lot of differences in our 43 schools on how to approach things. I think she’s still at that stage of where she’s going to be going in, meeting with individual schools to see where they are, and trying to meet where people are and grow from that point. We don’t believe in having one canned program and forcing everyone to figure out how to make it work in their school. I don’t think that approach would work.

We have too many different factors in our schools. Our common thread is our Catholic faith, but you may have an elementary school of 800 students or one of 100 students, and the facilities are different, the personnel is different, the kids are different. There are so many factors there. Right now, I think we’re trying to meet schools where they are so we can help them grow.

That’s going to be our mindset in our diocese and our Catholic Schools Office: We’re always going to try to have that growth mindset.

Today’s Catholic: I think that leads nicely into discussing the other position you’ve hired.

Maugel: I’m excited about this one as well. The other position is the SGO development director.

So, we know there’s a gap between the cost of educating a child and the tuition that schools charge. We don’t charge 100 percent of what it costs to educate a child. And we know that gap is only going to grow because the cost of educating, because of facilities, personnel, giving a fair, just wage to teachers and administrators – all those factors are going to keep that cost of educating at a higher rate, probably, than what we’re going to get in terms of being able to ask in tuition.

We don’t want to go back to the old days where tuition is unaffordable. And so, because of that, we really need to figure out how to help parish schools subsidize those gaps. And we’re excited.

We have Julie Bills coming on board in that position, and she’s got a wealth of knowledge when it comes to development work at higher education levels. … I think if we can grow our SGO dollars for schools, that gap that’s going to keep increasing won’t affect enrollment, because the reality is that for our schools, enrollment matters in order to be able to have a fully staffed school with certified personnel.

Today’s Catholic: In its last session, the State Legislature passed universal choice, giving all families the ability to receive the Choice Scholarship. What does this mean for the mission of Catholic schools?

Maugel: We are certainly seeing more people come to our schools. Our enrollment has been up. I don’t know what this upcoming year’s enrollment is going to be, but as a diocese, we’ve had four years of growth – small growth, but growth for four straight years.

And it is important that we continue to remind people that we are Catholic schools, not private schools. When they come to our schools, there is no opting in or opting out of certain things. Our faith is going to be at the forefront of what we do.

Our sacramental programs that we have embedded into our schools, you don’t get to opt in and opt out of those things in terms of going through the educational side of it. We’ll never force someone to be baptized, obviously, or take first Communion. But they will get educated in the faith, and it will be a part of a prayerful life in that school.

That’s really exciting. And yes, there are students and families who are coming who have never been part of a Catholic school, or maybe their faith is lukewarm. In those cases, we have to meet people where they are and help them realize why we exist – to show them Christ in a way that they can open their hearts to and have eternal life with Him.

I think there’s a lot of great opportunities, for sure, now that we have a lot of people who are choosing us because they can now afford us.

Today’s Catholic: Last question: What are you looking forward to as the new school year approaches? Other than what you’ve mentioned above, what is an initiative that you’re excited about?

Maugel: I think one of the things that has kind of been a goal for me going into this year is: How can I support and grow principles and school leaders in faith development, including myself? Every year, I get the question: What makes Catholic schools different from public schools or secular schools or private schools? It’s our faith.

And even if you’re 80 years old, there’s something about your faith that you can still grow in. And I know, for me, it’s been such a blessing to be a part of our Catholic schools over the last four years.

There are things I’ve been exposed to since working for the Church that I never paid much attention to before. And now, suddenly, my eyes and heart have been opened to a whole new set of things, from the Catechism to learning about the saints and different methods of prayer – a whole plethora of things that I know I’ve benefitted from and want to continue to grow in. But I also want to make sure that our principals get that same opportunity in the busyness of their year, because they get bogged down in logistics of it. But the reality is, we pause, and we give it up to Christ.

Scott Warden is editor-in-chief of Today’s Catholic.

