Summit Awakening Brings Young Adult Catholics Together Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

During the weekend of May 30 to June 1, a group of college-age Catholics gathered together to take part in Summit Awakening, a biannual Catholic retreat that aims to foster connection among young adults through a shared love of Christ. The retreat included time for prayer, contemplation, and good old-fashioned fun. The retreat was held at Immaculate Conception Parish in Auburn.

“Most people come to Summit Awakening looking for community,” said Stefan Magnar, a local college student and attendee on the retreat. “And I believe every retreatant who comes finds that.”

After attending his first awakening retreat last fall, Magnar decided to staff Summit Awakening 11.

“As a staffer, it was great to have a weekend fully dedicated to Our Lord, helping others come to Him. I’ve met my closest friends through the Summit Awakening. … I pray that [all young adults go] on this retreat,” he told Today’s Catholic.

The retreat gave like-minded young adults the chance to make lasting memories.

“My favorite moment was staying up all night and just hanging out so we could watch the sunrise in the morning,” Magnar said.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic

