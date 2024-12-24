Students Ready ‘to Receive Him’ at Annual SEEK Conference Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

This year, thousands of college-age Catholics will flock to Utah and Washington, D.C., for a radical encounter with the Lord.

As a part of Focus Ministries, the annual SEEK Conference brings college students together for fellowship and prayer, renewing hearts through formation, prayer, and community. The event boasts communal Mass and Eucharistic adoration, countless talks from well-known Catholic speakers, and worship music. To accommodate large numbers, the SEEK Conference will be held in two locations this year: the first in Salt Lake City from January 1-5 and the second in Washington, D.C., from January 2-5.

Officials with the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are organizing a trip for around eighty young adults to attend the conference in Salt Lake City.

Mary Kate Boyle, director of children and family faith formation at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, assists with faith formation of young adults and urged them to participate in this annual event.

“It’s an opportunity to step away from the busyness of life and encounter God through so many different things like Mass and community,” Boyle told Today’s Catholic, adding that “students open their hearts and allow themselves to receive Him.”

As a young adult, “It’s easy to think you’re alone and no one else cares about faith,” Boyle candidly shared. But at SEEK, “You get the chance to go to Mass with 20,000 other people, which is such a unique experience. It’s surreal to kneel at the consecration with thousands around you,” she added.

By simply taking a break from college or work life and attending, young adults will “allow themselves to receive Him” this new year.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

