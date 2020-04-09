Stations of the Cross available for viewing anytime Todays Catholic

During a livestreamed event Friday, April 3, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades prays the Stations of the Cross at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. Thousands of Catholics across the diocese spiritually joined the bishop in the Lenten devotion.

