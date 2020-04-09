Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
April 9, 2020 // Bishop

Stations of the Cross available for viewing anytime

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

John Martin
During a livestreamed event Friday, April 3, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades prays the Stations of the Cross at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. Thousands of Catholics across the diocese spiritually joined the bishop in the Lenten devotion. Photos by John Martin

Click here for more photos by John Martin

During a livestreamed event Friday, April 3, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades prays the Stations of the Cross at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. Thousands of Catholics across the diocese spiritually joined the bishop in the Lenten devotion.

Click here for the youtube stream.

Click here for the facebook stream.

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE