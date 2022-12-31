Statement on Death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend joins Pope Francis and everyone around the world in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI following the news of his passing this morning from the Vatican. Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, states, “I believe Joseph Ratzinger was one of the greatest theologians of modern times whose writings reveal not only an amazing intellect, but the heart of a disciple who has deeply contemplated his Lord. The Church has been incredibly blessed by this holy bishop and pope. I will always remember his humility and gentleness, truly a shepherd after the heart of Christ. I ask all the faithful of the diocese to remember Pope Benedict XVI in their prayers, that the Lord may grant him eternal joy and peace in the company of the saints in heaven.”

For more information, please contact Nicole Hahn at 260-760-7409 or [email protected]

* * *