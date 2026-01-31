Statement of Bishop Rhoades Encouraging Holy Hour for Peace Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop Calls for Fidelity to Catholic Teaching on Human Dignity and Immigration

January 31, 2026

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In the midst of the turmoil in our country surrounding the tragic events in Minneapolis, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Paul Coakley, has invited the bishops and priests across the United States to offer a Holy Hour for Peace during this time. He writes: “Let us pray for reconciliation where there is division, for justice where there are violations of fundamental rights, and for consolation for all who feel overwhelmed by fear of loss.”

I am grateful for Archbishop Coakley’s invitation and encourage these Holy Hours for Peace here in our diocese.

Through the years, I have spoken and written often about immigration, explaining the Church’s teaching on migration, the plight of refugees, and the need for comprehensive immigration reform in the United States. Sadly, such reform has not happened, due to the political polarization in our society. Now we find ourselves in a situation where peace is threatened. We must pray and act for peace in our cities and nation.

This past November, the Bishops of the United States issued a Special Message addressing our concern for the evolving situation impacting immigrants in the United States. We reiterated the Church’s teaching on the fundamental dignity of every human person, including immigrants, recognizing, at the same time, our nation’s “responsibility to regulate our borders and to establish a just and orderly immigration system for the sake of the common good.”

In our Special Message, strongly supported by our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, we decried “the indiscriminate mass deportation of people.” We prayed for “an end to dehumanizing rhetoric and violence, whether directed at immigrants or at law enforcement.”

Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis has also called for prayers for peace. I concur with the following statement of Archbishop Hebda: “While we rightly thirst for God’s justice and hunger for his peace, this will not be achieved until we are able to rid our hearts of the hatreds and prejudices that prevent us from seeing each other as brothers and sisters created in the image and likeness of God. That is as true for our undocumented neighbors as it is for our elected officials and for the men and women who have the unenviable responsibility of enforcing our laws. They all need our humble prayers.”

As disciples of Jesus, we must stand up for the life and dignity of every human person. This is not optional for us as Catholics. It is the most fundamental principle of Catholic social teaching. We must reject all dehumanizing rhetoric. Such rhetoric can lead to violence.

I urge everyone to reject ideologies contrary to the Gospel and to the teachings of the Catholic Church. The Church has a large body of teaching on immigration based on principles of social doctrine that are founded in natural law and illumined by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The issues our nation faces regarding its immigration laws and policies are complex and challenging. The Church is a voice in the public square that never ceases to proclaim the truth about the dignity of the human person and that calls people to justice, peace, and solidarity. We must be faithful to these moral truths and values. The challenges we face in our nation are not only political. There is also a spiritual crisis when Our Lord’s commandment to love our neighbor as ourselves is forgotten.

As we pray for peace, let us also ask our Blessed Mother, the Queen of Peace, to intercede for our nation. I think of the beautiful devotion to Mary of so many of our immigrant brothers and sisters in our diocese. May she intercede for those experiencing fear and anxiety during this time. And may the Immaculate Virgin Mary, the patroness of our diocese, pray for all of us, that we may be united in our commitment to the protection of the life and dignity of all, to the cause of peace, and to the pursuit of justice and the common good!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades,

Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Talks and Messages of Bishop Rhoades on immigration, refugees, and political responsibilities of Catholics in general:

“The Immigration Debate: A Catholic Perspective” – Speech at Ancilla College, October 12, 2012

“The Political Responsibility of Catholics” – Speech at Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne February 21, 2016

“To Be Authentically Catholic is to be Pro-Life” – Speech at Saint Mary’s College, September 18, 2019

“Faith and Politics” – Talk given at Theology on Tap, Fort Wayne on January 28, 2020, and at Moreau Seminary, February 17, 2020.

“Faithful Citizenship in a Divided Nation: The Political Responsibility of Catholics” – Speech at Holy Cross College, September 24, 2020

“Message on the work of Catholic Charities in support of Refugees and Migrants” – February 6, 2025

Op-Ed regarding Civil Investigation Demand from the Office of the Attorney General of Indiana – December 2, 2025

“Religious Freedom and Immigration” – Speech at University of Notre Dame Law School, November 17, 2025

Homily on the Feast of the Holy Family – December 28, 2025

Resources on Church teaching:

Catholic Social Teaching on Immigration (USCCB) Catechism of the Catholic Church #2241

Justice for Immigrants (USCCB)

Dicastery for Integral Human Development on Migrants and Refugees

Catholic Social Teaching on Immigration and the Movement of Peoples (USCCB)

Letter of the Holy Father Pope Francis to the Bishops of the United States of America (2025)

U.S. Bishops Issue a “Special Message” on Immigration from Plenary Assembly in Baltimore (2025)

USCCB President Calls for Holy Hour as a Moment of Renewal for Our Hearts and Our Nation (2026)

