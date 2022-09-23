September 23, 2022 // FEATURE
Statement from the Indiana Catholic Conference
The Indiana Catholic Conference was encouraged by the new law, SEA 1, which will protect more pre-born babies. We respect the legal process, but are disappointed that while the injunction is in place more lives could be lost. We pray for an ultimate decision that will promote a culture of life and respect the dignity of the pre-born.
* * *
