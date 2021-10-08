Statement from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Todays Catholic

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend extends its thanks to the Columbia City Police Department and the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office for the work they have done in the case of Father Huneck following our report that he engaged in sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor.

With the filing of charges, the diocese continues to cooperate with civil authorities.

As was shared in a news conference last week, the Church has its own investigative process called the canonical process, which is separate from the civil law’s criminal process. Our internal diocesan investigation resulted in the finding that the allegations against Father Huneck are credible. In consultation with the Diocesan Review Board, Father Huneck was placed on our public list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. We will continue our canonical process of Father Huneck in the Church, and he remains suspended from all public ministry.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend continues to extend our heartfelt prayers for victims of abuse and all who are affected by this news and stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused. Please contact Mary Glowaski, victim assistance coordinator and assistant to the bishop in pastoral care, at mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1458.

