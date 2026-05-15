St. Vincent de Paul School Marks Feast of Our Lady of Fatima Todays Catholic

On Wednesday, May 13, nearly 800 students from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Fort Wayne, along with dozens of teachers, administrators and support staff, filled the parish church as they welcomed Bishop Rhoades to help lead them in praying the Rosary to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Fatima.

After praying the opening prayers from the ambo near the altar, Bishop Rhoades stepped aside as students took turns leading the Glorious Mysteries.

One of those students, Ella Strzelecki, presented Bishop Rhoades with a wooden wall hanging on which she engraved an image of the exterior of the parish’s perpetual adoration chapel, the Oratory of St. Mary Magdalene, along with a quote from Revelation 21:5, “Behold, I make all things new.”

Following the Rosary, Bishop Rhoades gave the students a short catechesis about the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, telling students about the three shepherd children to whom the Blessed Virgin appeared in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.

To close out his visit, Bishop Rhoades answered questions from more than a dozen eager students, who asked about his confirmation name, how he became a bishop, what his daily schedule is like, which virtue he could be better about practicing, and his favorite prayer, which, he fittingly said, is the holy Rosary.

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