St. Veronica's Circle Raises Money, Awareness for Local Charities

Women from across multiple Catholic parishes in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are uniting for charity. St. Veronica’s Circle, now in its second year, is a quarterly meeting that engages women in fellowship and in-person crowdfunding. The grassroots organization provides financial support to registered charities that align with Catholic values and operate within Allen County.

St. Veronica’s Circle meets every three months on a rotating weeknight. The Orchid in New Haven graciously donated its space for the first four meetings (a full year) and offered the group a place to grow. The second year of meetings began in a new location – Swizzle Market at Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne. St. Veronica’s Circle has steadily increased from a seven-member steering committee to 80 women and growing. The quarterly minimum commitment from each member is $100, meaning a group of 100 would result in a $10,000 donation to that quarter’s selected charity.

How can a charity receive a St. Veronica’s Circle donation? The format is similar to 100+ Women, an established organization that already operates in Fort Wayne. Meetings progress quickly and are completed in one hour. Members arrive, check-in, and are given the opportunity to put their name along with their charity’s name in a drawing. Three charities are randomly chosen for presentation. After the timed presentations and a brief question-and-answer session, all members in attendance vote for that quarter’s winning charity.

Members wishing to present a charity of their choosing are asked to submit their choice to the steering committee in advance. Charities will be vetted for 501(c)(3) status and compatibility with Catholic values. An emcee introduces each presenter and takes questions from the floor. A dedicated timekeeper ensures that each charity is given equal time for consideration. After the presentations, the floor is opened to a representative from the previous quarter’s winning charity. At the meeting on Tuesday, October 8, Paul Gerardot spoke and expressed his gratitude for the donation to St. Henry’s Greenhouse, Thrift Shoppe, and Community Gardens. Then, the winning charity is joyously revealed.

St. Veronica’s Circle is open to all women. A $400 yearly commitment is required. Members report a sense of Catholic community and a greater appreciation for the good work being done to meet the charitable needs within Fort Wayne and Allen County. Junior members who fall within the age requirement can join with a $200 annual commitment ($50 per quarter). Some members are motivated to increase their donation or submit an extra donation to non-winning charities after the compelling presentations.

The group’s most recent quarterly meeting was held on October 8. The three charities presented were St. Dymphna’s Refuge, a ministry of Saint Therese Catholic Church; Ave Maria Hospitality House, a ministry of St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church; and Chesterton Academy of Fort Wayne. The winning charity was Ave Maria Hospitality House, a daily respite center that provides essential services and comfort to the homeless.

Emcee and Steering Committee member Katie Burns shared that while fundraising is the primary goal of the organization, other benefits exist.

“The voting process also brings awareness,” Burns said. “There are so many wonderful charities in our community that are doing amazing things. The educational component may motivate some of our members to learn more about an organization and to volunteer.”

In its first year, the organization heard presentations on 12 charities, and the four selected for donation were Fraternus; Catholic in Recovery; His Precious Ones; and St. Henry’s Thrift Shoppe, Greenhouse, and Community Gardens. A total of $26,325 was donated in the first year of St. Veronica’s Circle, with the overall tally set to rise after the October 2024 numbers are complete.

The next meeting of St. Veronica’s Circle will be held on Wednesday, January 8. To learn more and to inquire about membership, please email [email protected] or find the group on Facebook.

