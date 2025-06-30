St. Monica Community Gathers for Bibles, Burgers, and Brew Paula Lent

On Wednesday evenings throughout June and July, the community at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka is holding its annual Bibles, Burgers, and Brew summer series in pastor Father Jason Freiburger’s backyard. The theme for this year’s series is “Apologetics: Sharing Our Faith with Love.”

Bibles, Burgers, and Brew (BBB) originated as part of the parish’s three-year plan in 2018, according to parish secretary Katie Rohrer. The themes for each year of the plan were, respectively: Party, Pray, and Proclaim. “It just so happened that BBB fit each category, so it remains popular,” Rohrer told Today’s Catholic.

The event serves as a way for parishioners to come together to go deeper in their faith and to get to know one another. Rohrer highlighted the benefit of hosting the event in Father Freiburger’s backyard, saying: “It helps Father Jason and our parish community get to know one another in a more personal, relaxed way, and who doesn’t love a picnic with your friends every week without the hassle of hosting it? People come early to set up, and almost everyone stays after to clean up. It truly is a family thing. Also, the Knights of Columbus grill the burgers outside, so it allows them to be part of the entire evening. They are an incredibly committed group of guys that show up each week!”

Pastoral Associate Jackie Moody echoed these sentiments, saying, “It’s just fun! It is a perfect size for picnics, and parishioners like to see where our pastor lives.”

“I arrived in the summer of 2022, and a day or two later, people were in my backyard! [And] I saw on the schedule that I was the guest speaker the following week,” Father Freiburger recalled to Today’s Catholic. “When I arrived, this series had already been in place for a few years. I quickly saw the excitement and commitment from the attendees, and I saw the value in it. … I love the fact that the Knights are willing to cook each year, and the community is excited and joyful about attending and interacting in a relaxed, casual setting we wouldn’t have otherwise. It also gives me the opportunity to get to know more people on a personal level.”

Each Wednesday evening, BBB begins at 6 p.m. with dinner. The Knights of Columbus grill burgers, and attendees are welcome to bring contributions for a potluck. After dinner, an invited speaker gives a talk on the series topic before answering questions.

Past series topics have included “Dive into Scripture,” “Summer with the Saints,” “Summer with the Holy Spirit and Evangelizing,” and the Eucharistic series “Source and Summit.” This summer’s theme of “Apologetics” was chosen by the planning team.

“We decided it is important that, as Catholics, when we are asked about our faith, we are equipped to answer from our heart and mind,” Moody said. “I think this year’s series can really be something that helps us out in the world, in everyday life and everyday conversations.”

Rohrer added, “Knowing the faith and explaining the faith with love and patience is our duty as Catholics.”

The series subtitle, “Sharing Our Faith with Love,” was “very important” to the staff, Moody stated. “A person can know all the right Catechism answers. However, if you don’t meet people where they are at, listen to their side, or discuss these matters with care, you are not going to do much good,” she said.

The speaker lineup is composed of both parishioners and clerics and has covered – or will cover – topics including purgatory, Mary and the saints, the Sacrament of Reconciliation, the case for organized religion; and why the Catholic Church is the one true Church.

Father Freiburger gave this summer’s inaugural talk, “An Introduction to Apologetics,” and Rohrer’s husband, Wendell Rohrer, who converted to the Catholic faith in 1998 after 10 years of marriage, gave the second week’s talk on the Eucharist.

When asked what she loves about the series, Rohrer told Today’s Catholic: “I love learning about the topics in the series (there is so much to know!) with other parishioners and the fellowship it creates. For this particular year’s series, ‘Apologetics,’ I look forward to gaining confidence in sharing the faith and learning the best approach to help others understand the beauty of Catholicism.”

Father Freiburger said: “[The series] challenges and stretches our speakers to present the subject matter in a way that will be received by those who hear it in a way that is digestible. It will teach us to witness the faith and promote community.”

Moody shared that she hopes the series will accomplish three things: “First, that we equip people with the true teachings of the Church so they are confident enough to talk wisely. Second, that people learn to ask the Holy Spirit to give them the right words when they are having these conversations, especially if they become difficult. And third, that we [learn to] meet people where they are at and we see the face of Jesus in everyone, even when they don’t agree with us.”

Bibles, Burgers, and Brew will continue to be held in the backyard of the rectory at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka throughout June and July on Wednesday evenings beginning at 6 p.m.

* * *