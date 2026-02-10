St. Matthew Cathedral Hosts Holy Hour for Peace Lisa Kochanowski Freelance writer

On the evening of Wednesday, February 4, the Cathedral of St. Matthew in South Bend was a place of solitude and reflection amid a world where too often chaos pervades. Only the buzz of lights and the sounds of footsteps filled the room. Children kneeled in prayer while teens and adults used the silence to talk to God through prayer and reflection.

Dozens gathered before the exposed Eucharist for a moment of contemplation and prayer. Some sat in silent reflection; others prayed the Rosary. Visitors were offered “A Litany for Peace in Troubled Times,” a guide for reflection for peace (see sidebar on Page 9) to help concentrate their thoughts on the evening’s intention.

Each of those in attendance came in response to Bishop Rhoades’ invitation for the faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to join a national call to participate in a Holy Hour for Peace.

“In the midst of the turmoil in our country surrounding the tragic events in Minneapolis, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Paul Coakley, has invited the bishops and priests across the United States to offer a Holy Hour for Peace during this time,” Bishop Rhoades wrote in a January 31 state. He quoted Archbishop Coakley, who wrote, “Let us pray for reconciliation where there is division, for justice where there are violations of fundamental rights, and for consolation for all who feel overwhelmed by fear of loss.”

In prayer is power – power to examine one’s conscience and search the heart for ways to bring hope to a world that is hurting. The Church offered a space for people of all ages to remove themselves from the rhetoric of hate, finding solace at the cross.

“As we pray for peace, let us also ask our Blessed Mother, the Queen of Peace, to intercede for our nation,” Bishop Rhoades said in his statement. “I think of the beautiful devotion to Mary of so many of our immigrant brothers and sisters in our diocese. May she intercede for those experiencing fear and anxiety during this time. And may the Immaculate Virgin Mary, the patroness of our diocese, pray for all of us, that we may be united in our commitment to the protection of the life and dignity of all, to the cause of peace, and to the pursuit of justice and the common good,” noted Bishop Rhoades in the statement.

A Litany for Peace in Troubled Times

God the Father, have mercy on us.

God the Son, have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.

Holy and blessed Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

In these days of trouble, fear and sorrow, have mercy on us.

In our despair at the violence that seems to fill the world, have mercy on us.

In the pain of lost life and shattered hopes, have mercy on us.

In our grieving for those who have died, have mercy on us.

In our compassion for all who are bereaved, have mercy on us.

From the history of violence that corrupts every society and our own, O Lord, deliver us.

From the greed and injustice that divide the world into rich and poor, O Lord, deliver us.

From the urge for revenge that adds to the cycle of violence, O Lord, deliver us.

From the fear that grows into hatred for people who are different, O Lord, deliver us.

From being too quick to attribute blame and demand retribution, O Lord, deliver us.

From believing ourselves safe through anything other than your grace, O Lord, deliver us.

From dying suddenly and unprepared, O Lord, deliver us.

For those who plan and carry out acts of violence, Lord, hear our prayer.

For all who seek justice and ensure the rule of law, Lord, hear our prayer.

For the victims of war and terrorism everywhere on earth, Lord, hear our prayer.

For all who live in fear, and for refugees from violent regimes, Lord, hear our prayer.

For courage to resist demonizing and dehumanizing others, Lord, hear our prayer.

For wisdom in choosing the paths of peace, Lord, hear our prayer.

For solidarity with the suffering of the dispossessed, Lord, hear our prayer.

For generosity in sharing fairly the world’s resources, Lord, hear our prayer.

For respect in conversation with people of other faiths, and none, Lord, hear our prayer.

For honesty in knowing and confessing the sin in our own hearts, Lord, hear our prayer.

For grace to change and be changed as you forgive us, Lord, hear our prayer.

For rescue workers and medical teams treating those injured in conflict zones, Lord, hear our prayer.

For aid agencies and their workers, responding with practical care in dangerous places, Lord, hear our prayer.

For the leaders of all the nations, looking for ways to work together beyond fear and suspicion, Lord, hear our prayer.

For people of goodwill, responding generously to the needs of suffering communities, Lord, hear our prayer.

For all who have friends and family involved in areas of conflict and disaster, Lord, hear our prayer.

For communities that are terrified by missiles, snipers, vigilantes, or death squads, Lord, hear our prayer.

For the vulnerable and defenseless in conflict zones, for the children, the elderly, the disabled, the sick: Lord, hear our prayer.

For Christ to bring all the peoples of the world into one flock with one shepherd, we pray to you, O God.

For Christ to bring healing and comfort for those we love who are sick or in mourning, we pray to you, O God.

For Christ to lead us into the paths of peace, writing the law of love on our hearts, we pray to you, O God.

For Christ to bring us, with all who have died in faith, to a joyful resurrection, we pray to you, O God.

God of all peace, have mercy on our broken and divided world, and on your people who cry out to you for healing, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen

* * *