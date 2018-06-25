June 25, 2018 // Diocese
St. Mary’s Heritage Fund grants awarded
FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 29 grants totaling $178,000 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.
The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Parish to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic downtown Fort Wayne church.
Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded 2018 grants.
Parishes
Fort Wayne
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $2,000 to support the parish food bank
St. Patrick — $8,000 school subsidy
Area
St. Monica, Mishawaka — $2,500 tuition assistance for high school students
St. Patrick, Ligonier — $6,000 school subsidy
Schools
South Bend
Corpus Christi — $5,000 tuition assistance to families who do not qualify for SGO, voucher or large-family fund
Holy Cross — $10,000 for two-way language immersion tract
Holy Cross — $10,000 for dual-language scholarships
Holy Family — $5,000 tuition assistance for families
Holy Family — $5,000 to implement Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program
Fort Wayne
Bishop Luers High School — $10,000 in tuition assistance
Bishop Luers High School — $2,000 for student transportation
Queen of Angels — $8,000 in tuition assistance
St. Joseph — $15,000 for student transportation
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $3,000 in tuition assistance and scholarships
Area
Marian High School, Mishawaka — $12,000 in financial aid for minority students
Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka — $5,000 for mental health counselor from Catholic Charities
St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart — $10,000 in financial aid for families in need
St. Michael, Plymouth — $7,500 for 20 iPads and a charging station
St. John the Baptist, New Haven — $8,000 for a school counselor
Agencies
South Bend
Catholic Charities, South Bend — $8,000 for School-Based Counseling Initiative
Fort Wayne
Clínica Madre de Dios — $5,000 to provide free medical care
Franciscan Center — $3,000 in operational support for relief programming
Matthew 25 Inc. — $5,000 for medications program
The Rose Home — $4,000 for the Resident Assistance Fund
Vincent Village — $5,000 for youth services – child care
St. Vincent de Paul Society — $3,500 for Care-Van Program
Area
A Mother’s Hope, Grabill — $2,500 for health care supplies for mothers and babies
Hannah’s House, Mishawaka — $4,000 for residential maternity program
St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., Garrett — $4,000 to provide medical, dental and vision care and prescription assistance
