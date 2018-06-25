St. Mary’s Heritage Fund grants awarded Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 29 grants totaling $178,000 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.

The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Parish to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic downtown Fort Wayne church.

Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded 2018 grants.

Parishes

Fort Wayne

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $2,000 to support the parish food bank

St. Patrick — $8,000 school subsidy

Area

St. Monica, Mishawaka — $2,500 tuition assistance for high school students

St. Patrick, Ligonier — $6,000 school subsidy

Schools

South Bend

Corpus Christi — $5,000 tuition assistance to families who do not qualify for SGO, voucher or large-family fund

Holy Cross — $10,000 for two-way language immersion tract

Holy Cross — $10,000 for dual-language scholarships

Holy Family — $5,000 tuition assistance for families

Holy Family — $5,000 to implement Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program

Fort Wayne

Bishop Luers High School — $10,000 in tuition assistance

Bishop Luers High School — $2,000 for student transportation

Queen of Angels — $8,000 in tuition assistance

St. Joseph — $15,000 for student transportation

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel — $3,000 in tuition assistance and scholarships

Area

Marian High School, Mishawaka — $12,000 in financial aid for minority students

Mishawaka Catholic, Mishawaka — $5,000 for mental health counselor from Catholic Charities

St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart — $10,000 in financial aid for families in need

St. Michael, Plymouth — $7,500 for 20 iPads and a charging station

St. John the Baptist, New Haven — $8,000 for a school counselor

Agencies

South Bend

Catholic Charities, South Bend — $8,000 for School-Based Counseling Initiative

Fort Wayne

Clínica Madre de Dios — $5,000 to provide free medical care

Franciscan Center — $3,000 in operational support for relief programming

Matthew 25 Inc. — $5,000 for medications program

The Rose Home — $4,000 for the Resident Assistance Fund

Vincent Village — $5,000 for youth services – child care

St. Vincent de Paul Society — $3,500 for Care-Van Program

Area

A Mother’s Hope, Grabill — $2,500 for health care supplies for mothers and babies

Hannah’s House, Mishawaka — $4,000 for residential maternity program

St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., Garrett — $4,000 to provide medical, dental and vision care and prescription assistance

* * *