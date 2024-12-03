St. Mary Soup Kitchen Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Dan Stockman

Members of the community of St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church serve visitors during the parish’s annual Thanksgiving Day Soup Kitchen Dinner on Thursday, November 28. The annual dinner began in 1978 and is open to all. Each year, enough turkey, potatoes, beans, pie, and other sides and desserts are prepared to serve more than 1,500 meals. The dinner is staffed by about 150 volunteers, including St. Mary parishioners, guests from out of state, and those who have made serving meals an annual family tradition. The meal is supported entirely through donations, which can be made online at osvhub.com/stmarysfw or by mailing St. Mary Catholic Church, 1101 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802.

– Photos by Dan Stockman

* * *