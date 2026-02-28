St. Mary Mother of God in Fort Wayne Hosts Free Tax Help Bethany Beebe

Filing income taxes can be taxing. Because of that, a group of committed volunteers is making St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Fort Wayne one more reason that the parish is an answer to prayers.

Once again this year, those with an annual income less than $69,000 can seek help filing their taxes at St. Mary through the help of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA), sponsored locally by the Volunteer Center, United Way, and other partners. The Internal Revenue Service calls VITA a “reliable and trusted source for preparing tax returns.” Volunteer tax preparers are trained and tested to standards the IRS says, “meets or exceeds IRS standards.”

Sue Jordan, business manager at St. Mary, told Today’s Catholic the program “is very important to St. Mary’s. It is reaching out to the community and addressing a need, whether they have had 10 jobs in the last year or one job. It is an easy place to come. It gives them insight into St. Mary’s. They remember us. We do outreach to everybody – no matter who they are. They can be homeless and have a job, and they can have their taxes done. Year after year, they can come to us. It is open to the whole diocese and those who are not in the Catholic faith – everybody.”

Locally, at St. Mary, about 40 volunteers, trained through the IRS online program, prepare taxes, said Gretchen Neuhaus, VITA Tax Site Coordinator from the Volunteer Center. She believes the project is a valuable endeavor because it makes the process approachable to everyone.

“I believe this is important,” Neuhaus told Today’s Catholic, “because to many people, taxes are scary, and we aim to make this a painless process. Some tax services charge such a high fee that, for many families, it is unaffordable. We eliminate the stress.”

Those who are seeking help simply drop off the necessary documents (see sidebar) and return a week or so later to sign the relevant papers and complete the process.

“A tax return doesn’t take too long to actually prepare,” Neuhaus said. “But our process involves an interview with the taxpayer, the actual preparation, the quality review, then the review with the taxpayer. We tell the taxpayer that they will for sure be done within a week of drop off. Most times we contact them within 2-3 days to let them know their return is complete and ready for them to come back to review and sign their documents.”

Those completed documents are done at the hands of folks ranging from college students to retired bankers, lawyers, and a retired IRS agent.

One volunteer, Heliana Montero, who holds an MBA in international business, works in e-commerce, has a family, and still makes the time to spend time on Wednesdays doing taxes.

“I know that this will help other people,” Montero said. “I was one of those people coming here, and I want to pay it forward. I like numbers; I do my own taxes, and I have my own business. I feel confident to help other people do their taxes.”

Another volunteer, Ruth Dewit, was the executive director of the Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana and promised that when she retired she would become a VITA volunteer. She knew about the program because “our organizations partnered on quite a few projects,” she said. In her first tax season, she told Today’s Catholic that she loves working with the other volunteers and leadership at the Fort Wayne office. “These folks are fantastic,” she said, noting great communication and information sharing, especially when she has questions on the process.

One of those sources of information on the process is reviewer Marcia Johnson, who has been with VITA since 2012. A career math teacher, Johnson said, “I’ve always liked fixing things,” and that her portion of the process, the review, “makes them more accurate.”

In the past, tax preparers met directly with tax filers. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the current drop-off system, but the change in the process only benefitted all involved.

“COVID really helped us evolve into a bigger success,” Neuhaus said. She estimates that 75 percent more returns are completed with the added efficiency of having clients drop off their documents and return to pick them up, as people no longer have to wait in line for hours. “I would never want to go back,” Neuhaus said.

When those completed files go back to their recipient, they also come with informal advice on how to make one’s financial future brighter.

“We educate people on how to fill out their employment forms, how to get banked, and how to do budgeting,” Neuhaus said, adding that the information shared on how to set up a bank account, for example, can make it possible for a taxpayer to receive returns more quickly.

Those interested in filing at St. Mary’s can visit as walk-ins on Mondays from 1 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 to noon until April 8.

What to Bring With You

1. Social Security or ITIN Cards

Bring information for you, your spouse, and any dependents you are claiming.

2. Valid Picture ID

If married and filing jointly both spouses must be present and both must bring a picture ID.

3. Tax Forms

This includes W-2 forms, Unemployment form (1099 G) and 1099 forms for ALL jobs held in 2025.

* * *