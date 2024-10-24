St. Marie-Léonie Paradis: A Model of Perseverance Michael Heinlein

St. Marie-Léonie Paradis was canonized at the Vatican on Sunday, October 20, and even though her name might not be familiar, this is significant news for those of us in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. That’s because St. Marie-Léonie is the first canonized saint to have lived in the confines of our diocese, having lived in South Bend for four years in the 1870s.

The time she spent in our diocese was not an easy period of her life, but it was incredibly transformative and shaped the call God had for her. As with so many saints, a formative test of perseverance forged her holiness – a test that took place in our midst. Her story is a real life example of what theologian Hans Urs von Balthasar once observed: “In the midst of the official Church, sanctity agonizes.”

Originally from near Montreal in Canada, the future saint joined the Marianites, one of three religious congregations for women tracing their origins to Congregation of Holy Cross founder Blessed Basil Moreau. Fragile health necessitated a tenacious character for Paradis to profess vows, which she did in 1857.

Five years later, Paradis was sent to New York City, where she was assigned to assist the sister-superior of an orphanage who came under a cloud of suspicion for questionable behavior. The experience took a toll on Paradis, landing her in a health crisis that necessitated a return to Canada. She wasn’t expected to live very long. Because of her relationship with the orphanage superior, who was disciplined and who left the congregation, Paradis unfairly faced guilt-by-association. It was suggested that Paradis join the Sisters of Holy Cross, the American branch for women in Moreau’s religious family. When her health bounced back, Paradis moved to the University of Notre Dame in 1870.

In Indiana, Paradis was assigned to teach French and needlework to the members of her congregation in formation, who were destined to be teachers. This work was not what Paradis was compelled to take up, as she was drawn more toward domestic service in support of clergy. And there was a growing need for such work. Paradis’ sufferings were increased during this time, too, because of dissension and divisions among the Holy Cross family that affected how best to use her gifts and talents and put them at the service of the Church. It can’t be understated how significant these years were in Paradis’ own spiritual maturity and vocational discernment.

In 1874, Paradis was sent to New Brunswick in the Canadian maritimes, where her awareness of this need grew. “Priests need, it seems to me, auxiliaries in their task of apostolate and no one seems to be aware of it … This thought haunts me relentlessly and strangely upsets me,” Paradis later wrote.

In 1880, Paradis was drawn to establish a new congregation for basic housekeeping and culinary services, which she called the Little Sisters of the Holy Family. The congregation would go on to serve at bishops’ residences, in parish rectories, and in colleges and universities across Canada and the United States. The new congregation received ecclesiastical recognition by Bishop Paul LaRocque of Sherbrooke, Quebec – which remains the location of their general house. Today, the congregation sees growth in Honduras.

Paradis’ life of suffering and service came to an end in 1912, and her remains are entombed in the Sherbrooke cathedral.

Not only is her canonization something historic for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, but it is also something spiritually significant. Paradis’ life teaches us that giving up on the Lord and His call cannot be an option. Her life evidences how important it is to remain steadfast yet patient amid obstacles and divisions. Paradis shows how to put charity and service at the heart of any mission and to respond to the signs of the times in doing so.

Her perseverance and tenacity remind us that we must continue to run the race, even if we don’t know where the finish line might be. How beautiful it is to think these life lessons grew, were tested, and blossomed during her years among us in northern Indiana.

May St. Marie-Léonie pray for us now, that we may one day attain her same heavenly glory.

Michael R. Heinlein is author of “Glorifying Christ: The Life of Cardinal Francis E. George, O.M.I.” and a promised member of the Association of Pauline Cooperators.

* * *