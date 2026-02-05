St. Jude Knights Give $20,000 for Seminarians, Retired Priests Todays Catholic

On Friday, January 30, members of the St. Jude Knights of Columbus – Council 16065 from Fort Wayne visited the diocesan Vocations Office in the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center to present Father Jonathon Norton, the diocese’s director of seminarians, with two checks totaling $20,000 – one for $18,000 to be directed toward seminary education and the other for $2,000 that will help retired priests.

The money was raised during the Knights’ annual golf outing, which was held at Riverbend Golf Course with 33 teams participating.

Along with the $2,000 given to assist retired priests, $14,000 will go directly to the diocese’s 14 individual seminarians; $3,000 was given to help the seminarians attend the annual SEEK conference; and $1,000 was given to the bishop of the Diocese of Idah, Nigeria, for his seminarians on behalf of St. Jude’s pastor, Father Emmanuel Abuh.

“I am grateful to the Knights of Columbus, who have provided generous financial support for our seminarians in their journey toward the priesthood,” Father Norton, who also is pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, told Today’s Catholic. “Most recently, this support has been instrumental in helping them attend the SEEK conference, a transformative event that offers profound spiritual growth and formation. We are deeply grateful for the Knights’ dedication to fostering vocations and their continued investment in the future of our Church.”

Seminarian Stanley Amuchaka, who attended the SEEK confeence with a group of young adults and fellow seminarians in early January, said the event left an impression on his faith.

“Attending the SEEK conference taught me the importance of seeking a deep and intimate relationship with God – one that resists rebellion, temptations of sin, and worldly allurements,” he said.

