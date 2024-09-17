St. Joseph School in Fort Wayne Celebrates 100 Years Bethany Beebe

Every day is an opportunity for something good, but a few days are especially noteworthy at Fort Wayne’s St. Joseph Catholic Church and School. Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the parish school – which falls on Thursday, October 24 – the St. Joseph community celebrated the milestone during their annual parish festival, which was held on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15.

Activities to recognize the history of the school are being sprinkled throughout the year, including a research project by older students of the pre-kindergarten to eighth grade institution, which opened in 1924 – a decade after the church itself was founded.

St. Joseph Principal Fernanda Becker said she sees great opportunity at the school.

Before beginning her administrative career at St. Joseph with this academic year, Becker taught Spanish at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne for 18 years. She was then recruited by the University of Notre Dame’s Mary Ann Remick Leadership Program, which prepares Catholic educational leadership at the master’s degree level.

Father Kevin Bauman, pastor at St. Joseph Church, said his favorite part of the parish is “the people,” calling them “very warm, very receiving.” Father Bauman added that it is “easy to reflect on how beautiful that is day after day.”

Father Bauman and Becker see connections in the community beyond the faith and academic lives. Cultures also blend, many coming directly from Mexico or Guatemala. “We take the little ones, and they learn English with us,” Father Bauman said. Differences that may exist are viewed as beautiful. “I like the feel of it, being a big family, being connected in our background and cultures,” He added. “We are a team.”

Becker and Bauman know that life outside of school affects students, saying they hear about personal concerns like death or illness of family members, especially when those loved ones are out of this country.

“We are constantly addressing those needs,” Father Bauman said, adding that he and Becker would like for the school community to help address those needs, and support from the community through sponsorship or volunteering are welcome.

* * *