St. John the Evangelist Concludes Eucharistic Consecration with Procession in Goshen Denise Fedorow Freelance Writer

St. John the Evangelist Parish in Goshen recently concluded a 33-day Eucharistic consecration and celebrated with a Eucharistic procession.

Father Brian Florin, pastor at St. John, felt called to hold this parish-wide consecration, stating at a Lenten talk that with all the uncertainty, fear, and negativity in the world right now, he felt what was needed was a Eucharistic revival.

Using the Spanish and English versions of Matthew Kelly’s book “33 Days to Eucharistic Glory” as a guide, parishioners read a few pages of the book each day on their own or listened to Father Florin’s talks on the daily readings. There were four weeks of Lenten talks that were based on aspects of the book, and the parish held a 40 Hour Eucharistic adoration, concluding on Sunday, March 22, the day of the consecration.

During the homily that day, Father Florin spoke about the consecration saying, “Just like all the saints before us, today we say through our consecration, ‘Jesus we trust, we surrender, we believe that you are Lord.’ I believe through this consecration Jesus wants to bring the dead to life – in ourselves and in our parish.” Father Florin added that “the Eucharist is the sacrament of unity. We’ve been drawn together these last 33 days together through this consecration, and during our 40 Hours of adoration, we’ve come together as one community,” he said.

“Some say the Catholic faith is dying,” he said. “We are bringing in a record number of people into our parish during the Easter Vigil –40-50 people. Some say young people don’t care; we have a Church that’s alive with young people. We have 60 confirmation students out there preparing altars today. We have countless numbers of young people who are alive in the faith. We take Our Lord out to the streets as a sign of our trust, surrender, and belief. The Eucharist is not just for us Catholics; it’s for everyone to come to know, trust, and believe that Jesus is truly present. We need to share our joy in our consecration.”

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