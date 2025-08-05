St. Charles Borromeo Parishioners Make Jubilee Pilgrimage Todays Catholic

By Father Bobby Krisch

The idea of a Jubilee Year is rooted in the Lord’s commands to His Chosen People as found in the Book of Leviticus (Chapter 25 to be exact). In that law, the Lord reveals His great love for the Israelites by giving to them the solemn command to enter deeply into His rest in a special way every 50 years. This rest is what is referred to as the Jubilee Year. There are a lot of details as to what this celebration looked like, but the Jubilee was marked by a few key points. These were forgiveness of sins, freedom from debt, return to ancestral land, and rest in the Lord. These Jubilee Years were meant to be a gift from the Lord to His people to remind them of how He had set them free, in more ways than one, from their slavery in Egypt, and above all else, their great need to rely upon Him alone.

The idea of Jubilee has been present in the history of the Catholic Church, but it most clearly began around the year 1300 with Pope Boniface VIII. Since that time, the Jubilee has been a time of pilgrimage, especially to Rome. It is an opportunity to recall the saving mysteries of Our Lord Jesus Christ and to recall how we are pilgrims as journey on to Heaven. We are especially reminded that Jesus has ushered in a time of perpetual Jubilee for us by proclaiming “a year acceptable to the Lord” (see Luke 4:16-21). The key points of focus in the Jubilee Year (above) are realities that we live in every day. By Christ’s saving passion, our sins are washed away and our debts to the Lord are forgiven. He has revealed to us that our true and lasting homeland is with Him in heaven. And He has come to give us rest, for His yoke is easy and His burden light.

Bearing all of this in mind, 17 people gathered at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Fort Wayne on the morning of Wednesday, July 30, in order to begin a pilgrimage. Before setting out, we formed our intention to receive the plenary indulgence in this Jubilee of Hope, either for ourselves or for a loved one who had died. We said our prayers together and set out on our 5-mile pilgrimage bound for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Fort Wayne. With the crucifix leading our way, teens and adults walked as joyful witnesses of our hope founded in Christ. As we walked along, we prayed together and listened to praise and worship music. And though the temperature was hot, our spirits were high. A few people passing by asked what we were doing, and we earned quite a few honks from cars driving past as well.

After a short break at Lakeside Park, just east of downtown, we continued on our way and finally arrived at the cathedral. There was time to visit the diocesan museum before heading into the cathedral for confessions. And though we were tired (and probably didn’t smell the best) we sat together to pray the Mass on the feast day of Blessed Solanus Casey. With the conclusion of Mass, our pilgrimage was complete, and we all made our way back home again refreshed and joyful.

When Pope Francis declared 2025 to be a Jubilee of Hope, he allowed bishops to designate local churches to be places of pilgrimage for those who are not able to make the journey to Rome. We can often think of pilgrimage as going off to some distant place for a spiritual renewal, such as in Rome, or the Camino, or Medjugorje. But we don’t have to travel far to go on a pilgrimage, especially this year. There are nine churches within our diocese that have been named as Jubilee churches for this Holy Year (see the full list at diocesefwsb.org/jubilee). And beyond that, there are other holy sites that are within driving distance of our diocese that would be worth taking the time to visit.

For the Lord desires to draw close to us. He desires to heal us and to help us to bear our crosses as we journey along on our earthly pilgrimage. May this Jubilee of Hope be a time of renewal for all of us and a time in which we walk along ever more closely with the Lord Jesus.

Father Bobby Krisch is parochial vicar at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne.

