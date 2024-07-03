SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington Marks 180th Anniversary Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

As the Church around the world observed the solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul on Saturday, June 29, congregants packed SS. Peter and Paul Church in Huntington not only to honor the saints but to mark the 180th anniversary of the parish named in honor of the apostles.

Bishop Rhoades celebrated the special Mass with assistance from the parish’s priest, Father Tony Steinacker, along with Father Caleb Kruse, Father Nathan Maskal, and Deacon Roger Dinius, who serves SS. Peter and Paul Church as well as St. Mary Church in Huntington.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades said: “The preface of today’s Mass describes Peter as ‘foremost in confessing the faith’ and Paul as ‘its outstanding preacher.’ Jesus made Peter the rock of His Church, and He called Paul to preach the Gospel to the Gentiles. On this day, June 29, the Church commemorates both together in remembering their martyrdom in Rome – Peter’s crucifixion and Paul’s decapitation, both taking place during the fierce persecution of the Church by the Emperor Nero in the 60s A.D., some 30 years after the death and resurrection of Jesus. Today is a big feast in Rome, where the remains of St. Peter and St. Paul are venerated at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican and at the Basilica of St. Paul outside the Walls along the Ostian Way. Millions of pilgrims visit these basilicas and pray at the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul every year.”

Bishop Rhoades talked about how the two apostles are considered the pillars of the Church and that SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington has the distinction of being the only parish in the diocese to be named “in honor of the princes of the apostles.”

He ended his homily by saying: “May Saints Peter and Paul intercede for all of us that, following their example, we may hold fast to our faith! At the end of our lives, may we be able to say with St. Paul: ‘I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.’”

Following Mass, a celebratory dinner and reception were held at the Knights of Columbus Council 1014 in Huntington.

