March 13, 2019 // Bishop
Spring confirmation Mass schedule
The following is a schedule of the spring Masses at which Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will confer the sacrament of confirmation. Bulleted parishes are included with the parish above on the date and time listed.
St. Dominic, Bremen, March 31, 10:30 a.m.
St. Patrick, Ligonier, April 7, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph, Garrett, April 9, 7 p.m.
- Immaculate Conception, Auburn
Queen of Peace, Mishawaka, April 11, 7 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart, April 12, 7 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart, April 13, 10 a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne, April 23, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph, Hessen – Cassel, April 24, 7 p.m.
- St. Aloysius, Yoder
St. Patrick, Arcola, April 25, 7 p.m.
St. Mary of the Lake, Culver, April 27, 9 a.m.
- Culver Academy Students
Our Lady of Hungary, South Bend, April 28, 5 p.m.
Holy Family, South Bend, April 29, 7 p.m.
- St. John the Baptist, South Bend
Immaculate Conception, Kendallville, May 1, 7 p.m.
- St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla
- Blessed Sacrament, Albion
- St. Gaspar del Bufalo, Rome City
St. Therese, Fort Wayne, May 3, 7 p.m.
- St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne
St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart May 4 5:30 p.m.
St. Pius X, Granger, May 5, 2 p.m.
St. John the Baptist, New Haven, May 7, 7 p.m.
- St. Louis, Besancon, New Haven
St. Paul of the Cross, Columbia City, May 8, 7 p.m.
- St. John Bosco, Churubusco
- Immaculate Conception, Ege
Sacred Heart, Warsaw, May 10, 7 p.m.
- St. Martin de Porres, Syracuse
- St. Francis Xavier, Pierceton
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, May 11, 10 a.m.
- St. Mary, Mother of God, Fort Wayne
- St. Peter, Fort Wayne
- Our Lady of Good Hope, Fort Wayne
- St. Henry, Fort Wayne
- St. Joseph, Fort Wayne
St. Anthony of Padua, Angola, May 11, 5 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne, May 12, 2 p.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption, Decatur, May 13, 7 p.m.
- St. Joseph, Bluffton
Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne, May 15, 7 p.m.
St. Mary, Huntington, May 16, 7 p.m.
- SS. Peter and Paul, Huntington
- St. Joseph, Roanoke
- St. Catherine of Alexandria, Nix Settlement
- St. Bernard, Wabash
- St. Robert Bellarmine, North Manchester
St. Adalbert, South Bend, May 19, 5 p.m.
- St. Casimir, South Bend
St. Michael, Plymouth, May 24, 7 p.m.
St. Therese, Little Flower, South Bend, May 25, 10 a.m.
- St. Augustine, South Bend
- St. Patrick, South Bend
- St. Hedwig, South Bend
- Sacred Heart, Notre Dame
- St. Patrick, Walkerton
- St. Stanislaus Kostka, New Carlisle
Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw May 26 10:30 a.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, June 8, 5 p.m.
- Adult confirmations
St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, June 16, 11 a.m.
- Adult confirmations
