Spring confirmation Mass schedule Todays Catholic

The following is a schedule of the spring Masses at which Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will confer the sacrament of confirmation. Bulleted parishes are included with the parish above on the date and time listed.

St. Dominic, Bremen, March 31, 10:30 a.m.

St. Patrick, Ligonier, April 7, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph, Garrett, April 9, 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception, Auburn

Queen of Peace, Mishawaka, April 11, 7 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart, April 12, 7 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart, April 13, 10 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne, April 23, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph, Hessen – Cassel, April 24, 7 p.m.

St. Aloysius, Yoder

St. Patrick, Arcola, April 25, 7 p.m.

St. Mary of the Lake, Culver, April 27, 9 a.m.

Culver Academy Students

Our Lady of Hungary, South Bend, April 28, 5 p.m.

Holy Family, South Bend, April 29, 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist, South Bend

Immaculate Conception, Kendallville, May 1, 7 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla

Blessed Sacrament, Albion

St. Gaspar del Bufalo, Rome City

St. Therese, Fort Wayne, May 3, 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne

St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart May 4 5:30 p.m.

St. Pius X, Granger, May 5, 2 p.m.

St. John the Baptist, New Haven, May 7, 7 p.m.

St. Louis, Besancon, New Haven

St. Paul of the Cross, Columbia City, May 8, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco, Churubusco

Immaculate Conception, Ege

Sacred Heart, Warsaw, May 10, 7 p.m.

St. Martin de Porres, Syracuse

St. Francis Xavier, Pierceton

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, May 11, 10 a.m.

St. Mary, Mother of God, Fort Wayne

St. Peter, Fort Wayne

Our Lady of Good Hope, Fort Wayne

St. Henry, Fort Wayne

St. Joseph, Fort Wayne

St. Anthony of Padua, Angola, May 11, 5 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne, May 12, 2 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption, Decatur, May 13, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph, Bluffton

Queen of Angels, Fort Wayne, May 15, 7 p.m.

St. Mary, Huntington, May 16, 7 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul, Huntington

St. Joseph, Roanoke

St. Catherine of Alexandria, Nix Settlement

St. Bernard, Wabash

St. Robert Bellarmine, North Manchester

St. Adalbert, South Bend, May 19, 5 p.m.

St. Casimir, South Bend

St. Michael, Plymouth, May 24, 7 p.m.

St. Therese, Little Flower, South Bend, May 25, 10 a.m.

St. Augustine, South Bend

St. Patrick, South Bend

St. Hedwig, South Bend

Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

St. Patrick, Walkerton

St. Stanislaus Kostka, New Carlisle

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw May 26 10:30 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, June 8, 5 p.m.

Adult confirmations

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, June 16, 11 a.m.

Adult confirmations

