Special collection for Haiti

You have undoubtedly seen in the news the devastating effects of the recent earthquake in Haiti, followed by further devastation from Tropical Storm Grace. The people of Haiti are suffering, and many lost their lives.

Catholic Relief Services is providing humanitarian relief and will be with the affected Haitian communities in long-term recovery. A few years ago, I visited Haiti with CRS and saw the positive impact of our presence and programs there.

To respond to the recent calamities, I have asked that all parishes of our diocese take up a special collection on the weekend of September 4-5 or the weekend of September 18-19 to support the USCCB Bishops Emergency Disaster Fund which provides money for CRS, Catholic Charities USA, and the local dioceses for emergency needs and long-term rebuilding and recovery needs. Funds will be used in response to the calamities in Haiti and any other disasters that occur and will be distributed where they are most needed.

Thank you in advance for your loving solidarity with our suffering brothers and sisters in Haiti through your prayers. May God bless you!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

